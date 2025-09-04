F1 Italian Grand Prix: Autodromo Nazionale Monza Track Guide
The Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy is one of the most historic tracks on the Formula 1 calendar having been present for the very first championship in 1950.
Synonymous with F1, Ferrari always has a huge turnout from its passionate supporter base - the Tifosi - which turns the circuit into a festival-like atmosphere year-on-year.
Find all the information you need on the Monza circuit below.
Italian Grand Prix Location
Location: Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza, Italy
Monza Circuit History in F1
- First race: 1950
- Years held: 1950-1979, 1981-present
- Number of races: 74
Monza Circuit Corners
- Variante di Rettifilo - Heavy braking for a slow right-left chicane
- Curva Grande - Long, flat-out right-hander
- Variante della Roggia - Heavy braking for mid-speed left-right chicane
- Curve di Lesmo - Two high-speed right-handers onto long straight with DRS
- Variante Ascari - Mid-to-high-speed left-right-left chicane onto long straight
- Curva Alboreto [Parabolica] - Mid-to-high-speed right-hander onto start-finish straight with DRS
The Monza circuit has undergone a number of alterations since its first F1 race in 1950. At one point it had an intimidating high-speed oval section, but that was abandoned in the late 1950s.
As the push for safety has improved over time, the profile of various corners have changed and chicanes implemented. The Rettifilo was introduced in the 1970s but has been changed on numerous occasions, resulting in the version of the corner we see now.
Monza Circuit Facts
Most wins by a driver
- Michael Schumacher - 5 wins
- Lewis Hamilton - 5 wins
- Nelson Piquet - 4 wins
Most wins by a team
- Ferrari - 20 wins
- McLaren - 11 wins
- Mercedes - 7 wins
- Williams - 6 wins
Last 10 winners
- 2024 - Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
- 2023 - Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
- 2022 - Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
- 2021 - Daniel Ricciardo [McLaren]
- 2020 - Pierre Gasly [AlphaTauri]
- 2019 - Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
- 2018 - Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]
- 2017 - Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]
- 2016 - Nico Rosberg [Mercedes]
- 2015 - Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]
Monza Lap record
- Race lap record - 1:21.046s [Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari, 2004]
- Outright lap record - 1:18.887s [Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2020]
Lewis Hamilton's pole position at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix was a significant marker in F1's history. His effort of a 1:18.887s was the fastest lap recorded in the championship by average speed, coming in at 264.362 km/h.
