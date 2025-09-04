F1 Italian Grand Prix: Autodromo Nazionale Monza Track Guide

The Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy is one of the most historic tracks on the Formula 1 calendar having been present for the very first championship in 1950.

Synonymous with F1, Ferrari always has a huge turnout from its passionate supporter base - the Tifosi - which turns the circuit into a festival-like atmosphere year-on-year.

Find all the information you need on the Monza circuit below.

Italian Grand Prix Location

Location: Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza, Italy

Monza Circuit History in F1

First race: 1950

1950 Years held: 1950-1979, 1981-present

1950-1979, 1981-present Number of races: 74

Monza Circuit Corners

IMAGO / Dreamstine

Variante di Rettifilo - Heavy braking for a slow right-left chicane

- Heavy braking for a slow right-left chicane Curva Grande - Long, flat-out right-hander

- Long, flat-out right-hander Variante della Roggia - Heavy braking for mid-speed left-right chicane

- Heavy braking for mid-speed left-right chicane Curve di Lesmo - Two high-speed right-handers onto long straight with DRS

- Two high-speed right-handers onto long straight with DRS Variante Ascari - Mid-to-high-speed left-right-left chicane onto long straight

- Mid-to-high-speed left-right-left chicane onto long straight Curva Alboreto [Parabolica] - Mid-to-high-speed right-hander onto start-finish straight with DRS

The Monza circuit has undergone a number of alterations since its first F1 race in 1950. At one point it had an intimidating high-speed oval section, but that was abandoned in the late 1950s.

As the push for safety has improved over time, the profile of various corners have changed and chicanes implemented. The Rettifilo was introduced in the 1970s but has been changed on numerous occasions, resulting in the version of the corner we see now.

Monza Circuit Facts

Most wins by a driver

Michael Schumacher - 5 wins

- 5 wins Lewis Hamilton - 5 wins

- 5 wins Nelson Piquet - 4 wins

Most wins by a team

Ferrari - 20 wins

- 20 wins McLaren - 11 wins

- 11 wins Mercedes - 7 wins

- 7 wins Williams - 6 wins

Last 10 winners

2024 - Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

- Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] 2023 - Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

- Max Verstappen [Red Bull] 2022 - Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

- Max Verstappen [Red Bull] 2021 - Daniel Ricciardo [McLaren]

- Daniel Ricciardo [McLaren] 2020 - Pierre Gasly [AlphaTauri]

- Pierre Gasly [AlphaTauri] 2019 - Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

- Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] 2018 - Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

- Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] 2017 - Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

- Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] 2016 - Nico Rosberg [Mercedes]

- Nico Rosberg [Mercedes] 2015 - Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

Monza Lap record

Race lap record - 1:21.046s [Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari, 2004]

- 1:21.046s [Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari, 2004] Outright lap record - 1:18.887s [Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2020]

Lewis Hamilton's pole position at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix was a significant marker in F1's history. His effort of a 1:18.887s was the fastest lap recorded in the championship by average speed, coming in at 264.362 km/h.