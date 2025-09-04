Ferrari Special Livery For Italian Grand Prix Pays Tribute To F1 Legend On Special Anniversary

Ferrari will run a special tribute livery at the Italian Grand Prix in tribute to one of its legendary drivers.



The Scuderia has run changed colors at its home race at Monza in recent years, as well as turning partially blue at the Miami Grand Prix this term as part of its collaboration with title partner HP.



This weekend, however, is the celebration of an anniversary as this year marks 50 years of Niki Lauda's first drivers' title and Ferrari is marking the occasion in a very special way.



Tribute livery revealed



Ferrari's special livery for the 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix, Monza. | Scuderia Ferrari

Lauda won his first title for Ferrari in front of the adoring Tifosi, finishing the 1975 race third as teammate Clay Regazzoni took victory.



The Austrian - who would later become a key component of the dominant Mercedes era alongside now-Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton before his death in 2019 - brought to an end an 11-year drought for the Prancing Horse and would kickstart an era of success for the Maranello-based squad.



His 312 T's livery is one of the iconic looks in F1 and it will be revived on Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's SF-25s at Monza this weekend.



In collaboration with HP, "special wrapping technology" has been developed and already used in Miami this year which allows a reusable PVC film to significantly change the livery - the material lighter and more resistant to the extreme temperatures generated by the cars.



A different shade of red will hark back to 1975, with the classic white band on the airbox and drivers' names written in cursive text. Even the race numbers have been altered to match the era, while the aluminum-effect of a metallic silver wing will bring the rear of the car to life.



The rectangular badge also returns for a one-off appearance, replacing the shield, while the team will wear special kit reflective of the period across the weekend.



Hamilton's first Monza as a Ferrari driver



Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, in a special one-off race suit for the 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix, Monza, alongside the 1975 F1 title-winning Ferrari 312 T. | Scuderia Ferrari

It was set to be a special weekend anyway as the Tifosi prepare to watch a seven-time champion race its car at Monza for the second time, following Michael Schumacher.



Hamilton may have already driven in front of the adoring Italian crowd at Imola earlier this year, but that will be nothing compared to what he faces when he arrives at the National Autodrome.



But the weekend is already off to a bad start after the Briton picked up a five-place grid penalty at the Dutch Grand Prix, handed to him after the event for failing to slow for double-waved yellow flags on his reconnaissance laps to the grid.



Leclerc delighted the crowd with victory here last season and will be hoping to replicate the feat.