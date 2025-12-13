Max Verstappen Apologizes As Lando Norris Receives F1 Drivers' Championship Trophy

It was not completed in the simplest of fashion, but Lando Norris finished the 2025 season as the new F1 World Champion.

A win at Abu Dhabi was not possible for the Briton, with Max Verstappen claiming victory with relative ease, but Norris' third-place finish meant that Verstappen could not close the points gap between the two.

Norris was awarded the winners' trophy less than a week after becoming champion at the FIA's end-of-year awards show in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Max Verstappen congratulates 'unbelievable' Lando Norris in unique fashion

Max Verstappen won eight races in 2025, with six of those wins coming in the final nine races. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Although the top three drivers are required to attend the awards ceremony by rule of the FIA, Max Verstappen was not present at the awards due to illness.

Both Lando Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri, who finished third in the championship, were present, with Verstappen making an appearance via a virtual call.

The Dutch racer issued an apology for not being present at the event, before issuing a brief statement on Norris' championship victory and subsequent trophy award.

"A big congratulations to McLaren, especially Lando [Norris]. You guys had an unbelievable season - it was really cool to be able to race against you guys until the end. Definitely enjoy it." Verstappen's FIA awards speech

Admiring his latest addition…



It’s still not sunk in 🌍#McLaren pic.twitter.com/Rt5VueG8Zz — McLaren (@McLarenF1) December 12, 2025

Norris was gleeful as he picked up his championship trophy, which he hoisted into the air before delivering his speech.

"Congratulations and thank you to McLaren, the team I've been with for many, many years on giving both of us an incredible car that at times made our life very easy and beautiful and we could bring home many wins all the way to the end of the season." Norris' opening words

The 27-year-old joined McLaren in 2018 during a period where the British motorsport icons were far removed from their glory days of Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, having placed sixth in the Constructors Standings' in Norris' rookie season.

First-time champion Norris also issued credit to teammate Oscar Piastri, with the two stars having had a close battle and multiple incidents throughout a dramatic season for both.

"Mr [Oscar] Piastri, the incredible team-mate that I've had, who has helped me improve so much over the past few seasons and made us the team that we are, allowed us to turn into the team winning two constructors' back-to-back." Norris on Piastri

Lastly, Norris thanked Verstappen, who closed the gap to a mere two points after victory at the Yas Marina circuit after being over 100 points adrift of his McLaren rival at the mid-point of the season.

"Of course, [my thanks go out ]to Max as well, for challenging us [McLaren] the whole way and putting us under pressure. Just doing what Max always does." Norris on Verstappen

