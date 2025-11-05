Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Interlagos Track Guide

Formula 1 arrives in Brazil for one of the sport's favorite events at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos.

Located between two artificial lakes, Interlagos has thrown up spectacular races both in the dry and the wet over the years, with the weather unpredictable more often than not.

After a masterclass in Mexico last time out, Lando Norris now leads McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri by a single point in the race for the Formula 1 drivers' championship. However, Max Verstappen remains a danger for Red Bull and often performs well here, winning the past two runnings.

Who will emerge victorious this time around? Here's all the information you need about Interlagos.

Sao Paulo Grand Prix Location

Location: Interlagos, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Interlagos History in F1

First race: 1973

Years held: 1973-1980, 1990-2019, 2021-present

Number of races: 41

Interlagos Corners

Interlagos Track | IMAGO / Dreamstine

Senna S - Hard on the brakes for a left-hander down the hill which flicks back to the right. Heavily cambered and an overtaking chance.

Curva do Sol - On the throttle and back to the left to set up the DRS zone on the Reta Oposta.



Descida do Lago - A double-left, with brakes applied for the first apex and the throttle applied to wind up ready to travel back up the hill.



Ferradura/Laranjinha - Taken with a small lift before the track tightens for a second apex at this tricky double-right.



Turn 8 - Brakes go on for a tight hairpin that takes cars back downhill.



Pinheirinho - Frustrating for drivers with patience rewarded. A 180-degree left-hander that begins downhill but goes uphill on exit.



Bico de Pato - Tough with braking, beginning with the steering lock applied through a right-hand kink. This hairpin turns back down the hill.



Mergulho - Fast with full-throttle applied as the car sweeps downhill to the left.



Juncao - Technical left-hander with traction critical up the hill on exit. The last corner of note in the dry.



Turn 13/Subida dos Boxes/Arquibancadas - Three left-hand kinks up the hill and onto the start-finish straight where DRS is enabled. No trouble in the dry, but devious in the wet.



Interlagos facts

Most wins by a driver

Michael Schumacher - 4 wins

Sebastian Vettel - 3 wins

Lewis Hamilton - 3 wins



Max Verstappen - 3 wins



Most wins by a team



Ferrari - 9 wins

McLaren - 8 wins



Red Bull - 7 wins



Mercedes - 6 wins



Williams - 4 wins



Last 10 winners



2024 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2023 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2022 - George Russell, Mercedes



2021 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



2019 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2018 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



2017 - Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari



2016 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



2015 - Nico Rosberg, Mercedes



2014 - Nico Rosberg, Mercedes



Sao Paulo Grand Prix lap record



Both the race and outright lap records were set by a Mercedes driver during the 2018 event, with Valtteri Bottas setting a 1:10.540s on the race. But Lewis Hamilton holds the lap record outright, having qualified on pole with a 1:07.281s.