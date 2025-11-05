Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Interlagos Track Guide
Formula 1 arrives in Brazil for one of the sport's favorite events at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos.
Located between two artificial lakes, Interlagos has thrown up spectacular races both in the dry and the wet over the years, with the weather unpredictable more often than not.
After a masterclass in Mexico last time out, Lando Norris now leads McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri by a single point in the race for the Formula 1 drivers' championship. However, Max Verstappen remains a danger for Red Bull and often performs well here, winning the past two runnings.
Who will emerge victorious this time around? Here's all the information you need about Interlagos.
Sao Paulo Grand Prix Location
Location: Interlagos, Sao Paulo, Brazil
Interlagos History in F1
First race: 1973
Years held: 1973-1980, 1990-2019, 2021-present
Number of races: 41
Interlagos Corners
- Senna S - Hard on the brakes for a left-hander down the hill which flicks back to the right. Heavily cambered and an overtaking chance.
- Curva do Sol - On the throttle and back to the left to set up the DRS zone on the Reta Oposta.
- Descida do Lago - A double-left, with brakes applied for the first apex and the throttle applied to wind up ready to travel back up the hill.
- Ferradura/Laranjinha - Taken with a small lift before the track tightens for a second apex at this tricky double-right.
- Turn 8 - Brakes go on for a tight hairpin that takes cars back downhill.
- Pinheirinho - Frustrating for drivers with patience rewarded. A 180-degree left-hander that begins downhill but goes uphill on exit.
- Bico de Pato - Tough with braking, beginning with the steering lock applied through a right-hand kink. This hairpin turns back down the hill.
- Mergulho - Fast with full-throttle applied as the car sweeps downhill to the left.
- Juncao - Technical left-hander with traction critical up the hill on exit. The last corner of note in the dry.
- Turn 13/Subida dos Boxes/Arquibancadas - Three left-hand kinks up the hill and onto the start-finish straight where DRS is enabled. No trouble in the dry, but devious in the wet.
Interlagos facts
Most wins by a driver
Michael Schumacher - 4 wins
Sebastian Vettel - 3 wins
Lewis Hamilton - 3 wins
Max Verstappen - 3 wins
Most wins by a team
Ferrari - 9 wins
McLaren - 8 wins
Red Bull - 7 wins
Mercedes - 6 wins
Williams - 4 wins
Last 10 winners
2024 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2023 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2022 - George Russell, Mercedes
2021 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2019 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2018 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2017 - Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
2016 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2015 - Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
2014 - Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
Sao Paulo Grand Prix lap record
Both the race and outright lap records were set by a Mercedes driver during the 2018 event, with Valtteri Bottas setting a 1:10.540s on the race. But Lewis Hamilton holds the lap record outright, having qualified on pole with a 1:07.281s.
