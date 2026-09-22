Inside Marriott Bonvoy's One Point Drop: An F1 Weekend that Money Can't Buy

Let's set the scene. In a room towards the back of the JW Marriott Hotel in Madrid, there is a 'secret garden'... except this garden was covered in chess sets, inspirational quotes, and cameras. Toto Wolff and Jack Whitehall sat at a table, running through a line that producers had asked them to redo.

Guests watched on, self-included, with headsets and smiles on their faces just outside of the frame. Nobody in that room had a paddock pass, media credential, or level of 'official' credentialing. Most just had a single Marriott Bonvoy point.

It's a scene that Marriott Bonvoy and the Mercedes F1 Team have built more than once – partners for over a decade, and with the aforementioned 'show filming', Secret Concierge, is now in its second season. This show is an evolution of the relationship that started as a media experience and has turned into a full content series with Jack Whitehall at the center of it.

Coupled with a One-Point drop, the Marriott and Mercedes experience hands fans the same kind of access the partnership itself has built for paying members. For the first-ever Grand Prix weekend in Madrid, that access came with Toto's Chess Club, a full filming crew, and a very small handful of fans lucky enough to be standing in that 'secret garden' with me.

Mercedes Marriott Bonvoy Secret Concierge Filming with Fans | Courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy

Grand Prix on SI sat in on the filming, several other moments throughout the weekend, and chatted with Mercedes F1 Team Principal Toto Wolff and Jack Whitehall about what this decade-long partnership looks like now, as it continues to 'open the curtains' for fans.

Building An Experience Around One Point

Marriott's One Point Drop didn't start with F1, regardless of the length of their partnership with Mercedes. It grew out of the brand's broader Moments platform, which for years was built around heavy points earners – business travelers, big spenders. These are members who had spent enough money to amass unforgettable trips.

The Super Bowl. A night in a luxe hotel suite. Unforgettable Marriott Bonvoy Moments reserved for the few. Peggy Roe, who oversees much of Marriott's commercial operations, says the shift toward a single-point redemption was deliberate, almost aimed at a newer, younger member who wasn't yet racking up Marriott points left and right.

"We started small with some events. I believe it was a one-point drop for a tequila or mezcal tasting with Bryan Cranston. The idea here is we give you access to Formula 1, which is something that is generally expensive to go to and not something you can always pay for yourself. A one-point drop brings a lot of new people in who love racing and just want to see if they can win." Peggy Roe, EVP, CCO, Marriott Intl.

A one-point drop is a marketing tactic, really. One pair of members who won the Madrid Grand Prix Mercedes F1 one-point drop told Grand Prix on SI that they became Marriott Bonvoy members for this exact drop. The general fan payout, though, far surpasses a simple marketing strategy.

Kimi Antonelli Mercedes winning Spanish Grand Prix | Courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy

The hypothesis is correct, as well, in that Formula 1 access at this level is increasingly rare. That access came into sharp focus in Madrid. First-time host cities are rare on the F1 calendar, and Roe says that's exactly why Marriott picked it for a one-point drop. A new market... and an even rarer experience of access to the Mercedes F1 Team at a brand new track.

The Spanish Grand Prix One Point Experience

The reality is that Marriott doesn't run a drop for every Formula 1 race each season, and the one-per-member cap keeps them scarce enough that winning one is everything to an F1 fan. Even more unique? The ability to go behind the curtain, as Jack Whitehall described it, at the first F1 race at the Madring in Spain.

Toto's Chess Club Marriott Bonvoy - JW Marriott Madrid | Courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott built the One Point Drop package around that debut: track access in the main grandstand, a morning breakfast in the Mercedes Motorhome, a spot inside the Secret Concierge filming itself, exclusive chess-themed activations at the JW Marriott, Madrid — all built around the spirit of Marriott and Mercedes' strategic identity.

For Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff, the moments the team may experience daily are central to what they want to show Mercedes Fans in these one-point drops.

"Driving into the track on a Sunday Morning with George Russell. Also being here at the JW Marriott in Madrid. We've been filming a scene, and the guests were around us playing chess and having the experience of being a part of the production." Toto Wolff, Team Principal, Mercedes

Truly, though, what makes a one-point drop resonate isn't exactly the access. It's the group that both the Marriott Bonvoy Team and Mercedes F1 Team get to share it with. The fans. The redemption doesn't care about a member's tier status or their travel budget. Nor does it care if they're a brand new Marriott Bonvoy Member or Ambassador Members.

Mercedes Motorhome Breakfast for Marriott One-Point Drop Winners | Courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy

Grand Prix on SI shared that morning's breakfast with pairs of lucky winners and met members from Canada and the U.S. Some were Drive to Survive fans and some have been fans their entire lives but could never afford to attend a race in person. A married couple and a pair of best friends. Kimi fans. George fans. Toto fans... and the few Lewis fans who still held love for his old team.

"My favorite experience thus far has been getting to meet with Toto Wolff and seeing him... how he operates behind the scenes. We got to go behind the scenes when they were filming an episode of Secret Concierge. I've been a fan of the show for so long it's so amazing to see him work and interact in person." Aman, Marriott Bonvoy 1Point Drop Winner

These fans in particular got to step inside something bigger than a meet-and-greet, as Aman alluded to. They were a piece of the actual set of the show that turns the Marriott and Mercedes partnership into a story that fans can connect with around the world.

Storytelling Behind Secret Concierge

Secret Concierge II was not only one of the central points of the Marriott Bonvoy One-Point Drop experience in Madrid, but also a series that follows Mercedes around the F1 calendar. Led by Jack Whitehall, the series follows the Mercedes team from their HQ in Brackley to Shanghai, Suzuka, Montreal, Madrid, and São Paulo.

Toto Wolff Filming Secret Concierge | Courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy

Drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, as well as Toto Wolff, show up throughout these 'unscripted detours' that the series has built into the identity behind its storytelling. Whitehall's job is to get Mercedes to show a side of itself that the broadcast never catches.

A season and a half into filming, and he says that the team continues to 'let him further' into the personality and the driving force behind the team – the piece that resonates with Mercedes fans.

"This is a way of showing fans a sort of unguarded, unvarnished version of the team, letting their hair down and being a bit silly. That's the incredible thing about the Marriott Bonvoy in general – giving fans that access, getting them into the paddock, and letting them get to know these drivers and Toto and the team in a really exciting and intimate way." Jack Whitehall, Secret Concierge

Wolff, a subject of the Secret Concierge II Episode filmed in Madrid, frames that same access around how team members aren't always included in storytelling. For him, the value of the series and the Marriott Bonvoy partnership as a whole goes beyond the drivers who fans already know.

"It's not only the drivers in the cars outside, but it's the whole technical team that is in the background. We have more than 100 engineers that are working in order to make these cars quick... in a way, they are the hidden stars"." Toto Wolff, Team Principal, Mercedes

The levels of access offered by the Secret Concierge Series and the Marriott Bonvoy One-Point Drops add a meaningful addition to the full-picture storytelling of the Mercedes F1 Team. In Madrid, that operation took the shape of a chess set, a filming crew, and a handful of very lucky Marriott Bonvoy Members.

The core pillar of a successful motorsport partnership is that fans are given more. More access, more of the story, or more insight into the team and drivers that they support. At its core, that is what the Mercedes F1 Team and Marriott Bonvoy partnership story is built around.

From the smiles on the faces of One-Point Drop winners eating a luxurious breakfast in the Mercedes Motorhome at the Spanish Grand Prix – to the personality shown throughout the Secret Concierge Series with Jack Whitehall – the ethos is 'give fans more'.

A marketing tactic? Yes. One that gives back to the fans who support the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team? Absolutely.