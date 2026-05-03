MIAMI — For the fifth straight year, the Miami Grand Prix has brought one of the most action-packed weekends to the Formula One calendar.

Spectacle is everywhere in South Florida, as celebrities have descended upon Hard Rock Stadium and Miami Gardens to watch the first American race of the 2026 season. And the product on the track has been thrilling during the event’s opening two days.

Kimi Antonelli, 19, arrived to Miami as the championship leader and he showed why by qualifying in pole position for Sunday’s Grand Prix. However, the rest of the field seems to have caught up to Mercedes. Lando Norris won Saturday’s sprint race for the second year in a row and Max Verstappen posted his best qualifying result of the season thus far to put pressure on the early title front-runner.

Given that F1 hasn’t had a race in five weeks, it’s no surprise that the pecking order has shifted, but Sunday should give a clear indication of who has the advantage going forward. The Miami Grand Prix also could turn chaotic with significant forecasted thunderstorms moving the race up three hours from its original start time to 1 p.m. ET.

Live Updates from the 2026 Miami Grand Prix

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