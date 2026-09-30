Jean Arnault, Russell Wilson, and Gordon Ramsey Headline Expanded F1 Business Summit

The F1 Business Summit, announced to be returning to the Las Vegas Strip just over two months ago, finally has a keynote and a full list of panelists to round out the 'bigger' and 'better' 2nd iteration of the unique event.

At the time of its announcement in late July, only three panels had been announced, with highlights from the worlds of the U.S. Olympics and Paralympics, Sephora, and Heineken USA.

As the sport continues to transform into a marketing engine and boardroom for key players in the global entertainment and sporting economy, it is only fitting that two new panels, two solo sessions with industry tycoons, and over a dozen new speakers have been announced to round out the Business Summit in November.

The program now spans eight total sessions, adds a presenting partner in SPORT BEACH, and extends the day with a Post-Summit Social at F1 Arcade. According to F1's President Stefano Domenicali, this full slate of programming is meant to explore the "evolving role sports play in shaping brand relevance, storytelling, and cultural connection."

F1 Business Summit Keynote and Solo Sessions

Read the lineup from top to bottom, and unlike last year, the paddock is not the room's central focus. F1 may be the stage where these conversations will take place, but it notably does not center itself as the crux of sports and culture storytelling.

The keynote session, "From Athletes to Owners, Investors and Business Builders," features two former NFL players and an Olympian – Russell Willson, Shaun White, and Ndamukong Suh. The three will discuss the path from athlete to entrepreneur and building a meaningful and successful life after retiring from their sports.

May 4, 2025; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay walks on the paddock during the F1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The solo sessions bring a flair of Formula 1, but with a twist. The Summit continues with Gordon Ramsay – a chef who needs no introduction, especially to the world of Formula 1, where he has continued to expand his empire with offerings such as Ramsay's Garage at the Vegas Grand Prix itself. His topic, "Business of Experience," is fitting for his role within the Formula 1 Paddock.

Next, the F1 Business Summit moves to one of the most well-known families in the world – Jean Arnault – one of the heirs to his father's LVMH empire. LVMH is celebrating its second year as F1's global luxury sponsor, and this partnership will be discussed in the context of how LVMH and F1 have worked to cement their place at the center of modern culture.

Ayao Komatsu, Haas | Haas F1 Press Imag

The final solo session brings the audience directly into the paddock with the Team Principal of TGR Haas F1 Team, Ayao Komatsu. This session is a Q&A where Ayao will discuss leadership, innovation, resilience, and what it takes to compete against some of the biggest organizations in sport.

Updated F1 Business Summit Panels

The F1 Business Summit takes a detour from the star power behind the start of the programming to the leadership of the brands driving transformation in sports, culture, technology, and entertainment. The moderators of each panel have also shifted from the 2025 F1 Business Summit, from journalists and hosts to business moguls themselves.

The new panel addition, "New Era of Sports Fans", examines how storytelling, entertainment, lifestyle, and technology are driving fans in this era of sport. This panel will host Ahmed Iqbal, CMO of Cadillac F1 Team, Matthew O'Donohoe, President of CAA Sports, Dirk-Jan van Hameren, CMO of WHOOP, and moderated by Peter Hutton, former CEO of Eurosport and Head of Sport at Meta.

The rest of the panels have rounded out their headcounts as well. First, the "Style, Speed and Sport" panel will host Sephora's Deborah Yeh, Dylan Ashbrook of Apple Sports, TAG Heuer CMO George Ciz, and Bobby "Hundreds" Kim, co-founder of The Hundreds and Global Creative Director at Disney.

Bret Iwan [Mickey Mouse] left and Bobby "Hundreds" Kim right | Courtesy of Disney

Next, "Elevating the Game" adds T-Mobile's Amy Azzi and DO & CO CEO, Attila Doğudan to John Slusher, CEO of U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Properties and Maggie Timoney, CEO of Heineken USA, with Caesars Entertainment CCO, Sean McBurney, moderating.

Finally, the F1 Business Summit lineup rounds out with the Formula 1 Panel, "Race Promotion Around the World", adding Kate Wik, CMO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, to a panel of circuit and track leaders from COTA, Australia, and Silverstone.

With nearly every seat on each panel filled by a CMO, CEO, or brand leader, the panel selections make it clear that the F1 Business Summit has pivoted from the programming of its first year. They are not selling access to the sport of Formula 1, or explaining why F1 is the juggernaut of today – instead, they are centering the people turning all sports into cultural engines, outside of their respective bubbles.

Expanding Beyond the Main Stage

The expansive group of speakers isn't the only thing that has evolved into the second year of the F1 Business Summit. The programming doesn't end when the speakers do. New partner SPORT BEACH will present the keynote, host executive roundtables for VIP guests, and bring its Clubhouse trackside to the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday night.

Nov 21, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Mercedes driver driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli (12) leads McLaren driver Oscar Piastri (81) during the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if attendees aren't on that "VIP" bill, they are welcome to head to F1 Arcade from 1pm - 3pm for the new Post-Summit Social. After all, the most impactful part of any conference is the conversations had over a drink and a meal.

Summit Only tickets are priced at $550 and the VIP package, including the SPORT BEACH roundtables and Clubhouse, track tour, and transportation, is priced at $2,500. For tickets and packages, visit the Las Vegas Grand Prix website.