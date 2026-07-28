F1 Business Summit Returns to the Las Vegas Grand Prix

On Thursday, November 19th, just before the F1 cars speed down the iconic Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Formula 1 will host their second F1 Business Summit, with a few changes to the agenda and brand new voices.

Formula 1 has long been regarded as a breeding ground for business deals and high rollers, but in recent years the sport has transformed into a marketing engine and blueprint for the sporting world. F1 circuits double as office spaces, and brands like Heineken, PepsiCo, Sephora, Fanatics, and even the Olympics make their mark.

This year, the F1 Business Summit will take place in its new home at Caesar's Palace Colosseum in the center of all of the action and will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. local (PST) for a morning rife with discussion of 'what's next' in leadership, fan engagement, hospitality, fashion and commercial growth.

F1 Business Summit Program So Far

With a smaller programming window than year one, the bill has shaped up to include entrepreneurs and leaders from every category related to Formula 1 and the future of sport.

The MSG Sphere is observed prior to the start of the qualifiers at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Although the full list of speakers, including the keynote, is yet to be confirmed, three panels are announced so far. First, "Elevating the Game," tackling the topics of hospitality and experiential partnerships with John Slusher, CEO of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties and Maggie Timoney, President and CEO of Heineken USA.

Next, "Race Promotion Around the World" taps the leaders of three of the most popular F1 circuits with unique cultural, commercial and fan landscapes – Travis Auld of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, Bobby Epstein, Chairman of Circuit of the Americas, and Stuart Pringle, CEO of Silverstone.

The final confirmed session spotlights "Style, Speed, and Sport," examining fashion, female fandom, and global brand advertising through the cultural stage that is the F1 Paddock with the Global Chief Marketing Officer of Sephora, Deborah Yeh.

=Formula One Group chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali at Las Vegas Circuit. = | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Actress and comedian Heather McMahan is set to host alongside opening remarks from Stefano Domenicali, F1's President and CEO, and closing remarks from Derek Chang, Liberty Media's F1 CEO, bookending the day with two executives who steer the direction of the sport.

Building on Last Years' Debut

Grand Prix on SI covered the launch of the F1 Business Summit last year and subsequently attended the event on the ground. F1 tested the correct idea, giving the conversations that naturally happen throughout the F1 calendar a real stage.

The fact that it returned a year later – on a larger stage – with a tightened picture of the topics covered in the room says something about the significance of Formula 1 as a business in leading the charge in innovation in the office, store, social media, and not just in the technology development race.

Haas F1 Team driver Oliver Bearman (87) during practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pricing, of course, tells its own story. There is still a 'get in' price – as with any other conference – but that price has dropped since its lowest cost of $2,100 last year. In 2026, Summit Only attendees will pay $550, and a VIP package including Paddock access will cost $2,500.

What carried over unchanged, though, is the more telling detail: F1 Las Vegas will donate a portion of the tickets to local university students to provide access to insights and networking opportunities with influential voices from across sports, business and entertainment. While this is a non-fan activity, that doesn't mean that it's a 'closed door'.

A splashy first year rife with 'big names' in sport is easy to pull off, but the pivot that F1 Business Summit has made for the second year speaks to the future of Formula 1 as a business entity – not just a sport. It's something worth watching as F1's presence in Las Vegas is solidified for the next decade.

For tickets and packages, visit the Las Vegas Grand Prix website.