Lando Norris Reacts After Surviving McLaren Pitstop Scare At F1 Italian Grand Prix

Lando Norris has conceded that he "couldn't have done a lot more" after finishing second to Max Verstappen at the Italian Grand Prix.



The Briton closed the gap in the Formula 1 drivers' title race to McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, who finished third following a tough battle with Charles Leclerc early in the race.

But late team orders had to save Norris after a pitstop scare left him behind Piastri on the track.

"Always a good fight"

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, hops across the Rettifilo at the start of the 2025 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix after battling with McLaren's Lando Norris. Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza. | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Norris made a great start and got alongside Verstappen on the run to Turn 1. Despite being forced onto the grass initially, Norris kept his wheels in line with the Red Bull and forced the eventual race winner into a mistake, resulting in a lead for the Papaya car.



But Verstappen's pace was too good and after making his way past with DRS assistance, the gap eventually grew to 19 seconds by the end of the race.

"I always know it is going to be a good fight with Max, so enjoyable," Norris said post-race. "But not the speed today, not the pace of Max and the Red Bull. A tricky one, one of the first weekends where we were a bit slower.

"But still fun, still a good race so I enjoyed it."



After Piastri was pitted first in order to cover off Leclerc's Ferrari and secure a podium finish, Norris was stuck in his pitbox for four seconds longer when stopping a lap later than his championship rival as the front-left tire was slow being tightened.

Piastri therefore took track position and was asked by the McLaren pitwall to let Norris through before being allowed to race for position.

On the issue at the stop, Norris conceded: "I don't know [what happened]. I felt like I was there for quite a long time. I guess every now and then we make mistakes as a team and today was one of them. I did everything I could today, I couldn't have done a lot more.

"I tried to fight against Max. We had a good race and he came out on top. He deserved it, second was our best result and I just need to keep doing what I'm doing."

The result means that the gap between the two McLaren drivers now stands at 31 points.