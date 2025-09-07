Grand Prix

F1 Standings After Italian Grand Prix 2025

Who is leading the drivers' and constructors' standings after the 2025 Italian Grand Prix?
Kaitlin Tucci|
[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] April 6, 2025; Suzuka, JAPAN; Lando Norris leads Oscar Pastry in the F1 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Manami Yamada/Reuters via Imagn Images
[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] April 6, 2025; Suzuka, JAPAN; Lando Norris leads Oscar Pastry in the F1 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Manami Yamada/Reuters via Imagn Images | Manami Yamada/Reuters via Imagn Images

The gap between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for their maiden World Drivers' Championship victory has decreased slightly after a tumultuous end to the 2025 Italian Grand Prix.

It was Max Verstappen, however, who left the rest of the F1 grid in the dust, winning the grand prix by over 19 seconds.

Max Verstappen
Jun 15, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Second place Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (1) reacts after receiving his trophy at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Although it would take a miracle for Max Verstappen to come back and secure his 5th Championship, this was a much needed step forward for Red Bull. The team, even with Max Verstappen at the helm, has been inconsistent all season

After a pit stop fumble for Lando Norris and subsequent team orders, it was apparent that McLaren are focused on clinching the World Constructors Championship Trophy before allowing their two championship contenders to battle it out.

F1 Standings after the 2025 Italian Grand Prix

Position / Driver

Points

1. Oscar Piastri

324

2. Lando Norris

293

3. Max Verstappen

230

4. George Russell

194

5. Charles Leclerc

163

6. Lewis Hamilton

117

7. Alex Albon

70

8. Kimi Antonelli

66

9. Isack Hadjar

38

10. Nico Hulkenberg

37

11. Lance Stroll

32

12. Fernando Alonso

30

13. Esteban Ocon

28

14. Pierre Gasly

20

15. Liam Lawson

20

16. Gabriel Bortoleto

18

17. Oliver Bearman

16

18. Carlos Sainz

16

19. Yuki Tsunoda

12

20. Franco Colapinto

0

21. Jack Doohan

0

One of the biggest changes that we've seen over this weekend in Italy falls to Alex Albon. The Williams driver was tied in points with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

After a strong 7th place finish with a late overtake of Antonelli during the grand prix, Albon has also secured 7th place in the drivers' championship.

Alex Albon
May 1, 2025; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Williams driver Alex Albon (23) shakes hands with driver Carlos Sainz (55) on the paddock at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As for the rest of the grid, Charles Leclerc and George Russell are separated by just 30 points, which seems like a large gap, but not when the two are consistently battling in the points.

Our podium winning rookie, Hadjar, also made up for a terrible qualifying result and starting in the pit lane. He scored 1 point in the race today (P10) and overtook Nico Hulkenberg in the standings for 9th place overall.

F1 Constructor Standings After 2025 Italian Grand Prix

There is less of a story when it comes to the F1 World Constructor Championship. McLaren has taken another chunk out of their gap to Ferrari and Mercedes and are one step closer to clinching their second constructors' championship in a row.

Position / Team

Points

1. McLaren

617

2. Ferrari

280

3. Mercedes

260

4. Red Bull Racing

239

5. Williams

86

6. Aston Martin

62

7. Racing Bulls

61

8. Kick Sauber

55

9. Haas

44

10. Alpine

20

It is only a matter of time until McLaren secures their championship, but similar to the drivers' championship points are tight between Ferrari and Mercedes. Red Bull is back in the conversation as well, closing their gap to Mercedes to just 21 points after Max's thrilling Monza win.

The battle for 6th and 7th position (and much needed testing time and money) is on between Aston Martin and Racing Bulls. After Hadjar's maiden podium at the Dutch Grand Prix, Racing Bulls shot forward to nearly tie Aston Martin in points.

The Latest Formula 1 News

Published
Kaitlin Tucci
KAITLIN TUCCI

Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.

Home/News