F1 Standings After Italian Grand Prix 2025
The gap between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for their maiden World Drivers' Championship victory has decreased slightly after a tumultuous end to the 2025 Italian Grand Prix.
It was Max Verstappen, however, who left the rest of the F1 grid in the dust, winning the grand prix by over 19 seconds.
Although it would take a miracle for Max Verstappen to come back and secure his 5th Championship, this was a much needed step forward for Red Bull. The team, even with Max Verstappen at the helm, has been inconsistent all season
After a pit stop fumble for Lando Norris and subsequent team orders, it was apparent that McLaren are focused on clinching the World Constructors Championship Trophy before allowing their two championship contenders to battle it out.
F1 Standings after the 2025 Italian Grand Prix
Position / Driver
Points
1. Oscar Piastri
324
2. Lando Norris
293
3. Max Verstappen
230
4. George Russell
194
5. Charles Leclerc
163
6. Lewis Hamilton
117
7. Alex Albon
70
8. Kimi Antonelli
66
9. Isack Hadjar
38
10. Nico Hulkenberg
37
11. Lance Stroll
32
12. Fernando Alonso
30
13. Esteban Ocon
28
14. Pierre Gasly
20
15. Liam Lawson
20
16. Gabriel Bortoleto
18
17. Oliver Bearman
16
18. Carlos Sainz
16
19. Yuki Tsunoda
12
20. Franco Colapinto
0
21. Jack Doohan
0
One of the biggest changes that we've seen over this weekend in Italy falls to Alex Albon. The Williams driver was tied in points with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.
After a strong 7th place finish with a late overtake of Antonelli during the grand prix, Albon has also secured 7th place in the drivers' championship.
As for the rest of the grid, Charles Leclerc and George Russell are separated by just 30 points, which seems like a large gap, but not when the two are consistently battling in the points.
Our podium winning rookie, Hadjar, also made up for a terrible qualifying result and starting in the pit lane. He scored 1 point in the race today (P10) and overtook Nico Hulkenberg in the standings for 9th place overall.
F1 Constructor Standings After 2025 Italian Grand Prix
There is less of a story when it comes to the F1 World Constructor Championship. McLaren has taken another chunk out of their gap to Ferrari and Mercedes and are one step closer to clinching their second constructors' championship in a row.
Position / Team
Points
1. McLaren
617
2. Ferrari
280
3. Mercedes
260
4. Red Bull Racing
239
5. Williams
86
6. Aston Martin
62
7. Racing Bulls
61
8. Kick Sauber
55
9. Haas
44
10. Alpine
20
It is only a matter of time until McLaren secures their championship, but similar to the drivers' championship points are tight between Ferrari and Mercedes. Red Bull is back in the conversation as well, closing their gap to Mercedes to just 21 points after Max's thrilling Monza win.
The battle for 6th and 7th position (and much needed testing time and money) is on between Aston Martin and Racing Bulls. After Hadjar's maiden podium at the Dutch Grand Prix, Racing Bulls shot forward to nearly tie Aston Martin in points.
