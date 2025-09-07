F1 Standings After Italian Grand Prix 2025

The gap between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for their maiden World Drivers' Championship victory has decreased slightly after a tumultuous end to the 2025 Italian Grand Prix.

It was Max Verstappen, however, who left the rest of the F1 grid in the dust, winning the grand prix by over 19 seconds.

Jun 15, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Second place Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (1) reacts after receiving his trophy at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Although it would take a miracle for Max Verstappen to come back and secure his 5th Championship, this was a much needed step forward for Red Bull. The team, even with Max Verstappen at the helm, has been inconsistent all season

After a pit stop fumble for Lando Norris and subsequent team orders, it was apparent that McLaren are focused on clinching the World Constructors Championship Trophy before allowing their two championship contenders to battle it out.

F1 Standings after the 2025 Italian Grand Prix

Position / Driver Points 1. Oscar Piastri 324 2. Lando Norris 293 3. Max Verstappen 230 4. George Russell 194 5. Charles Leclerc 163 6. Lewis Hamilton 117 7. Alex Albon 70 8. Kimi Antonelli 66 9. Isack Hadjar 38 10. Nico Hulkenberg 37 11. Lance Stroll 32 12. Fernando Alonso 30 13. Esteban Ocon 28 14. Pierre Gasly 20 15. Liam Lawson 20 16. Gabriel Bortoleto 18 17. Oliver Bearman 16 18. Carlos Sainz 16 19. Yuki Tsunoda 12 20. Franco Colapinto 0 21. Jack Doohan 0

One of the biggest changes that we've seen over this weekend in Italy falls to Alex Albon. The Williams driver was tied in points with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

After a strong 7th place finish with a late overtake of Antonelli during the grand prix, Albon has also secured 7th place in the drivers' championship.

May 1, 2025; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Williams driver Alex Albon (23) shakes hands with driver Carlos Sainz (55) on the paddock at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As for the rest of the grid, Charles Leclerc and George Russell are separated by just 30 points, which seems like a large gap, but not when the two are consistently battling in the points.

Our podium winning rookie, Hadjar, also made up for a terrible qualifying result and starting in the pit lane. He scored 1 point in the race today (P10) and overtook Nico Hulkenberg in the standings for 9th place overall.

F1 Constructor Standings After 2025 Italian Grand Prix

There is less of a story when it comes to the F1 World Constructor Championship. McLaren has taken another chunk out of their gap to Ferrari and Mercedes and are one step closer to clinching their second constructors' championship in a row.

Position / Team Points 1. McLaren 617 2. Ferrari 280 3. Mercedes 260 4. Red Bull Racing 239 5. Williams 86 6. Aston Martin 62 7. Racing Bulls 61 8. Kick Sauber 55 9. Haas 44 10. Alpine 20

It is only a matter of time until McLaren secures their championship, but similar to the drivers' championship points are tight between Ferrari and Mercedes. Red Bull is back in the conversation as well, closing their gap to Mercedes to just 21 points after Max's thrilling Monza win.

The battle for 6th and 7th position (and much needed testing time and money) is on between Aston Martin and Racing Bulls. After Hadjar's maiden podium at the Dutch Grand Prix, Racing Bulls shot forward to nearly tie Aston Martin in points.