McLaren Drivers React After Shocking F1 Las Vegas GP Double Disqualification

As Max Verstappen put together a brilliant performance to win the Las Vegas Grand Prix with a significant lead over rival Lando Norris, it seemed that it was too little too late for the Dutchman.

The initial post-race gap between Norris and Verstappen was a big one, with the Red Bull driver having a 42-point deficit to the McLaren of Norris despite his victory.

But the double disqualification of the papaya duo now means that Piastri and Verstappen are joint on 366 points, with Briton Norris the most significantly impacted by his points loss, having his title lead reduced to only 24 points.

'Reset' needed after 'frustrating' disqualification for Norris and Piastri

Speaking post-reveal of the disqualification and hours after the checkered flag had been shown, both McLaren drivers were not afraid to show their anger, with the official FIA reasoning being that both cars' skid blocks were less than the minimum depth allowed.

Norris, who slowed down significantly in the final few laps after being told to 'lift and coast' by the team, tied the news of his disqualification to the problems encountered by the car's issue in the closing portion of the race.

"A frustrating end to today. We had to do some managing towards the end of the race and now we know it was due to some issues on our car, which have unfortunately resulted in us being disqualified... It’s frustrating to lose so many points... Nothing I can do will change that now." Norris' comments

Piastri defended the team's decision, saying that in a championship battle as close as this season's has been, that his team will do anything to maximise the possibility of one of the McLaren drivers claiming the title.

"With how close the grid is, we’re always looking at where we can gain performance, and we didn’t get it right this time... We now need to reset, refocus and push to get the best points possible in the final two rounds" Piastri's comments

McLaren issued a solemn apology to its drivers, sponsors, and fans alike, in a situation that saw the team lose 30 points in total, saying that they were deeply sorry for affecting their drivers' races at a 'critical time' in the racing year, and thanked their young duo for strong performances throughout the weekend.

McLaren's removal from the points-scoring positions means that the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli rounded out the podium behind Verstappen, and the Haas duo of Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman moved into 9th and 10th, turning a zero-point day into three points.