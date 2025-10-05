Andrea Stella Believes McLaren’s ‘Magic’ Fades in Singapore

Andrea Stella believes McLaren's struggles are amplified on street circuits, where the team loses its "magic."

In Singapore, McLaren struggled relative to its dominant form, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris qualifying only third and fifth for the Woking-based marque.

Stella sees a 'pattern' in McLaren's lack of competitiveness

George Russell and Mercedes stole the spotlight in qualifying, clocking a blistering 1:29.158 to outpace Piastri by nearly four tenths of a second.

Piastri and Norris were separated by less than a tenth, yet both will start from the second and third rows of the grid.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has suggested that the team’s repeated lackluster qualifying speed is becoming an emerging "pattern," noting that tracks like Singapore are increasingly proving to be a weakness.

"Not satisfied, obviously. But we enter qualifying to achieve pole position, but I think we see a pattern [this season] that lots of braking on curves and bumps, we didn't necessarily have any magic on the car," Stella shared post-qualifying on Sky Sports F1.

"We have to accept in this track layout, other cars are very competitive, well done to Mercedes. Still, a good position for the race tomorrow."

Should McLaren be worried?

This marks the second consecutive race where neither McLaren driver starts on the front row of the grid.

All the team needs on Sunday is for one driver to secure a podium finish to clinch the Constructors' Title, winning back-to-back for the first time since 1990 and 1991.

Despite an otherwise dominant season that will see the Constructors' Title secured early, the main concern remains the drivers, as a fearless Max Verstappen steadily closes in on the McLaren duo in the championship standings.

Verstappen qualified second in Singapore and carries all the momentum, but street circuits like this inevitably expose what McLaren is missing. Only 44 points separate Verstappen and second-place Norris, while 69 points separate him and championship leader Piastri.

While a comeback to win the championship may be improbable, McLaren must focus on extracting maximum performance on its weaker circuits.

A repeat disaster in Singapore, similar to Baku last time out, should raise alarm bells and intensify pressure on all parties to secure both titles.

