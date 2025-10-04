George Russell Comments On His Shock Pole Position In Singapore
Singapore hasn't been "kind" to George Russell, admittedly by his "own doing." Today's Singapore GP Qualifying, though, resulted in a slightly different and more positive result for the Mercedes veteran.
Early in the Singapore Grand Prix Q3 of Qualifying, George Russell put in a banker fast lap that championship leaders Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris could not challenge, even with what is considered the 'fastest car' in the F1 field.
It wasn't until the final laps of the Qualifying session that any driver stood to challenge Russell's time. That challenger, Max Verstappen, just did not have the pace to top George's lap that was "the cleanest lap of the weekend" according to F1 TV commentators.
Russell Needed a Turnaround to a Difficult Weekend in Singapore
It was only yesterday that George Russell made a costly error in Singapore Free Practice 2 - losing control of the rear end of the Mercedes car and crashing into the barriers only 20 minutes into the session.
This error theoretically put Russell on the 'back foot' for qualifying as his practice session was reserved for running the soft tire compound necessary for the sessions.
However, according to George, his rookie teammate, Kimi Antonelli was actually a saving grace.
"I knew there was potential in the car. Kimi [Antonelli] was doing an amazing job all weekend, and I gained quite a lot from seeing what he was capable of doing yesterday afternoon."George Russell, Mercedes, P1
Russell Cautiously Optimistic That He Can Hold Onto The Lead
Many Formula 1 fans recall the disaster of a race that was Russell's Singapore GP in 2023. He was holding a podium position and on the final lap crashed into the barriers at Turn 10, appearing to not turn the car at all and losing to Carlos Sainz (then, Ferrari).
Not to add insult to injury for Russell, but he was also famously pictured struggling with fatigue and illness after the Singapore GP in 2024 through the Netflix Series, Drive to Survive.
That said, Russell asserts that he knew there was "potential in the car" this weekend, even with his Free Practice crash. He added that he is, of course, wary of Max Verstappen starting alongside him, but is keeping his hopes high.
"I'm not going to get carried away with this Pole Position. It's the best place to start - there's a good pole side advantage here, so I'd like to think I can hold the lead into Turn 1. Obviously this guy on my left [Max Verstappen] is pretty good at race starts and sending it down the inside so I'll be keeping an eye."George Russell, Mercedes, P1
George will be starting next to 4-time Championship Winner, Max Verstappen and just ahead of the 2025 Championship Leader, Oscar Piastri. Even so, could the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix be a positive turn for George Russell's luck at the Formula 1 Night Race?
