Betting Odds And Prediction For F1's Brazilian Grand Prix At Interlagos

Formula 1 returns to a favorite destination for what is sure to be a thrilling Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend.

Interlagos has delivered numerous memorable races this century alone, with last year's event no exception as Max Verstappen conquered the rain and his rivals to take victory, having qualified 17th on the grid.

The Red Bull driver enters the weekend as the favorite for the first time since the start of the season, though that's not to deny championship leader Lando Norris a sniff of hope after his demolition of the field in Mexico last time out.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Eyes will be drawn to the McLaren driver's teammate Oscar Piastri, who has struggled of late and must now respond to becoming the hunter rather than the hunted, having ceded the lead in the race for the drivers' title.

He now sits a point behind Norris after finishing only fifth in Mexico, without a victory to his name since the Dutch Grand Prix immediately after the summer break.

Mercedes and Ferrari's form could throw a spanner in the works for the three championship protagonists, as could the weather and the sprint format, which returns for the fifth of six occasions this year.

Who will emerge victorious from all that Interlagos throws up? Let's take a look at the betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix fastest qualifier

Driver Odds Max Verstappen +175 Lando Norris +180 Oscar Piastri +275 George Russell +1200 Charles Leclerc +1200

2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix race winner

Driver Odds Max Verstappen +155 Lando Norris +165 Oscar Piastri +350 George Russell +1200 Charles Leclerc +1600

2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix podium finish

Driver Odds Max Verstappen -450 Lando Norris -450 Oscar Piastri -150 George Russell +125 Charles Leclerc +150

2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix fastest lap

Driver Odds Max Verstappen +250 Lando Norris +275 Oscar Piastri +350 George Russell +750 Charles Leclerc +850

2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix prediction

It is hard to look past Verstappen, given his affinity with the circuit. While the conviction of Norris' win in Mexico City means his form justifies his position in the market, a value option could be to look towards George Russell.

He picked up his maiden Mercedes win at this venue and was on course for victory last season before the weather changed the complexion of the race.

The Mercedes' performance is temperature dependent, and cooler conditions are predicted for Sunday's race, which should play into the W16's favor.

While Ferrari was strong in Mexico, the inconsistencies in the Scuderia's performance this season make it difficult to throw support behind a podium spot for either of its drivers, even if Lewis Hamilton's own affinity with Interlagos - and his honorary Brazilian citizenship - could provide the seven-time champion with an extra boost.

The sprint will provide an insight for the race markets, though be aware that the markets will fluctuate to reflect this.

How to watch the F1 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix

Dates: November 7-9, 2025

November 7-9, 2025 Start Time: 12:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. Local

12:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. Local TV/Stream: ESPN / ESPN+ / F1TV

ESPN / ESPN+ / F1TV Location: Interlagos, Sao Paulo, Brazil

