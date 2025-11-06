Betting Odds And Prediction For F1's Brazilian Grand Prix At Interlagos
Formula 1 returns to a favorite destination for what is sure to be a thrilling Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend.
Interlagos has delivered numerous memorable races this century alone, with last year's event no exception as Max Verstappen conquered the rain and his rivals to take victory, having qualified 17th on the grid.
The Red Bull driver enters the weekend as the favorite for the first time since the start of the season, though that's not to deny championship leader Lando Norris a sniff of hope after his demolition of the field in Mexico last time out.
Eyes will be drawn to the McLaren driver's teammate Oscar Piastri, who has struggled of late and must now respond to becoming the hunter rather than the hunted, having ceded the lead in the race for the drivers' title.
He now sits a point behind Norris after finishing only fifth in Mexico, without a victory to his name since the Dutch Grand Prix immediately after the summer break.
Mercedes and Ferrari's form could throw a spanner in the works for the three championship protagonists, as could the weather and the sprint format, which returns for the fifth of six occasions this year.
Who will emerge victorious from all that Interlagos throws up? Let's take a look at the betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings.
2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix fastest qualifier
Driver
Odds
Max Verstappen
+175
Lando Norris
+180
Oscar Piastri
+275
George Russell
+1200
Charles Leclerc
+1200
2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix race winner
Driver
Odds
Max Verstappen
+155
Lando Norris
+165
Oscar Piastri
+350
George Russell
+1200
Charles Leclerc
+1600
2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix podium finish
Driver
Odds
Max Verstappen
-450
Lando Norris
-450
Oscar Piastri
-150
George Russell
+125
Charles Leclerc
+150
2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix fastest lap
Driver
Odds
Max Verstappen
+250
Lando Norris
+275
Oscar Piastri
+350
George Russell
+750
Charles Leclerc
+850
2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix prediction
It is hard to look past Verstappen, given his affinity with the circuit. While the conviction of Norris' win in Mexico City means his form justifies his position in the market, a value option could be to look towards George Russell.
He picked up his maiden Mercedes win at this venue and was on course for victory last season before the weather changed the complexion of the race.
The Mercedes' performance is temperature dependent, and cooler conditions are predicted for Sunday's race, which should play into the W16's favor.
While Ferrari was strong in Mexico, the inconsistencies in the Scuderia's performance this season make it difficult to throw support behind a podium spot for either of its drivers, even if Lewis Hamilton's own affinity with Interlagos - and his honorary Brazilian citizenship - could provide the seven-time champion with an extra boost.
The sprint will provide an insight for the race markets, though be aware that the markets will fluctuate to reflect this.
How to watch the F1 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix
- Dates: November 7-9, 2025
- Start Time: 12:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. Local
- TV/Stream: ESPN / ESPN+ / F1TV
- Location: Interlagos, Sao Paulo, Brazil
