Red Bull Boss Delivers Verdict On Yuki Tsunoda’s Future F1 Opportunities

Last season’s driver moves were headlined by Lewis Hamilton’s surprising move to Ferrari and six rookies embarking on their first F1 season.

This season has been dramatic in some ways, with the fashion in which Lando Norris won his first-ever championship the clear headline, while Max Verstappen almost completed a miraculous comeback to claim his fifth drivers’ title.

But few driver moves have occurred in the period usually dubbed as ‘silly season’.

It has meant Red Bull’s reshuffle both on and off the grid — which has seen higher-ups Christian Horner and Helmut Marko depart, Isack Hadjar move to Red Bull, and Arvid Lindblad moving to Racing Bulls — has become the biggest source of drama in terms of driver moves.

Yuki Tsunoda clarifies that his whole career is 'ahead' of him despite Red Bull rejection

Yuki Tsunoda has still never scored a podium in F1, despite Red Bull finishing third in the Constructors' Championship. | Red Bull Content Pool

It was not a particularly easy 2025 for young hotshot Yuki Tsunoda. Known for his expletive-ridden outbursts and lovable personality, the Japanese driver had built up an impressive resumé in his four years with Red Bull's sister team, Racing Bulls.

Part-time Racing Bulls teammate Liam Lawson was handed the Red Bull second seat to start 2025, but was dropped two races in, allowing 25-year-old Tsunoda to take the reins for the rest of the year.

After scoring three points in his two races with Racing Bulls, Tsunoda would only obtain 30 points over his next 22 races in the front-running Red Bull car, while teammate Max Verstappen scored 386 points in the same timeframe.

This ultimately led Tsunoda to a dismal 17th in the championship, and a significant blow to what was a hugely promising career. Red Bull dropped the Sagamihara native in early December and placed him in a reserve driver role for 2026.

Isack Hadjar will make the same move for 2026 that Tsunoda did a year earlier, stepping up after an impressive season with Racing Bulls. | Red Bull Content Pool

Speaking to DAZN Japan on his F1 future lying in the balance, Tsunoda said:

“There’s a chance that my next year won’t be limited to simulator and reserve driver work. I’ve heard about a few possible scenarios. I’m only 25, and I have my whole life ahead of me. This is just the beginning.”

Considering that many young prospects — Pascal Wehrlein, Stoffel Vandoorne, Felipe Nasr — have been dropped by F1 teams in their mid-twenties and never re-entered the sport regardless of talent, Tsunoda's outlook might seem naïve.

But his stance is reinforced by Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies, who revealed to the media that he still has trust in it all working out for Tsunoda, irrespective of current circumstance.

“The second seat [choice] at Red Bull is not an easy [decision to make] ... I hope, and I think, that Yuki will get another chance... I am confident that he has a lot in him that will allow him to have another opportunity.” Mekies on Tsunoda

