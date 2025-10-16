Betting Odds And Prediction For F1's United States Grand Prix At COTA

Formula 1 kicks off the final quarter of the 2025 championship season with a sprint weekend at the United States Grand Prix.

The Circuit of the Americas plays host to the fourth sprint of the season, where teams and drivers will be faced with only one practice session before heading into competitive running, with sprint qualifying and the sprint itself replacing FP2 and FP3.

McLaren won the constructors' championship in Singapore but heads into the weekend without a victory since the Dutch Grand Prix. Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are ready to turn their full focus on their own title aspirations.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, McLaren, debrief after finishing second and third at the 2025 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza. | McLaren Racing

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has been the in-form driver since the summer break, but even he was unable to stop Mercedes' George Russell from emerging victorious in Singapore — the Briton securing a second win of the season.

Haas, Racing Bulls, Williams, McLaren and others have revealed special color schemes for the weekend, with Racing Bulls' striking 'Tortoise' design sure to be a hit with those watching.

Who will keep their cool under the blazing Texan sun? Let's take a look at the betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

F1 2025 United States Grand Prix fastest qualifier

Driver Odds Oscar Piastri +225 Max Verstappen +225 Lando Norris +225 George Russell +800 Charles Leclerc +900

F1 2025 United States Grand Prix race winner

Driver Odds Lando Norris +220 Oscar Piastri +220 Max Verstappen +225 George Russell +1000 Charles Leclerc +1200

F1 2025 United States Grand Prix podium finish

Driver Odds Oscar Piastri -300 Lando Norris -300 Max Verstappen -275 George Russell +115 Charles Leclerc +125

F1 2025 United States Grand Prix fastest lap

Driver Odds Oscar Piastri +225 Lando Norris +225 Max Verstappen +450 George Russell +850 Lewis Hamilton +900

F1 2025 United States Grand Prix prediction

McLaren's recent form makes the team hard to back, despite being the favorites in the odds. Neither Piastri nor Norris have qualified on pole or won a race since Zandvoort, with Verstappen victorious in Monza and Azerbaijan before Russell's triumph last time out.

Given Mercedes' difficulty in the type of heat experienced at COTA and the circuit characteristics in Singapore helping the Silver Arrows, Verstappen looks like the driver to side with.

With recent struggles continuing in Singapore with brake issues on both cars, there is no reason to believe Ferrari can mix it at the front with McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari.

Winner: Max Verstappen

How to watch the F1 2025 United States Grand Prix

Dates: October 17-19, 2025

October 17-19, 2025 Start Time: 3:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. Local

3:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. Local TV/Stream: ESPN / ESPN+ / F1TV

ESPN / ESPN+ / F1TV Location: Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, United States

