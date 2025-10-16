Betting Odds And Prediction For F1's United States Grand Prix At COTA
Formula 1 kicks off the final quarter of the 2025 championship season with a sprint weekend at the United States Grand Prix.
The Circuit of the Americas plays host to the fourth sprint of the season, where teams and drivers will be faced with only one practice session before heading into competitive running, with sprint qualifying and the sprint itself replacing FP2 and FP3.
McLaren won the constructors' championship in Singapore but heads into the weekend without a victory since the Dutch Grand Prix. Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are ready to turn their full focus on their own title aspirations.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen has been the in-form driver since the summer break, but even he was unable to stop Mercedes' George Russell from emerging victorious in Singapore — the Briton securing a second win of the season.
Haas, Racing Bulls, Williams, McLaren and others have revealed special color schemes for the weekend, with Racing Bulls' striking 'Tortoise' design sure to be a hit with those watching.
Who will keep their cool under the blazing Texan sun? Let's take a look at the betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings.
F1 2025 United States Grand Prix fastest qualifier
Driver
Odds
Oscar Piastri
+225
Max Verstappen
+225
Lando Norris
+225
George Russell
+800
Charles Leclerc
+900
F1 2025 United States Grand Prix race winner
Driver
Odds
Lando Norris
+220
Oscar Piastri
+220
Max Verstappen
+225
George Russell
+1000
Charles Leclerc
+1200
F1 2025 United States Grand Prix podium finish
Driver
Odds
Oscar Piastri
-300
Lando Norris
-300
Max Verstappen
-275
George Russell
+115
Charles Leclerc
+125
F1 2025 United States Grand Prix fastest lap
Driver
Odds
Oscar Piastri
+225
Lando Norris
+225
Max Verstappen
+450
George Russell
+850
Lewis Hamilton
+900
F1 2025 United States Grand Prix prediction
McLaren's recent form makes the team hard to back, despite being the favorites in the odds. Neither Piastri nor Norris have qualified on pole or won a race since Zandvoort, with Verstappen victorious in Monza and Azerbaijan before Russell's triumph last time out.
Given Mercedes' difficulty in the type of heat experienced at COTA and the circuit characteristics in Singapore helping the Silver Arrows, Verstappen looks like the driver to side with.
With recent struggles continuing in Singapore with brake issues on both cars, there is no reason to believe Ferrari can mix it at the front with McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari.
Winner: Max Verstappen
How to watch the F1 2025 United States Grand Prix
- Dates: October 17-19, 2025
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. Local
- TV/Stream: ESPN / ESPN+ / F1TV
- Location: Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, United States
Race odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
The Latest Formula 1 News
Ewan is a motorsport journalist covering F1 for Grand Prix On SI. Having been educated at Silverstone, the home of the British Grand Prix, and subsequently graduating from university with a sports journalism degree, Ewan made a move into F1 in 2021. Ewan joins after a stint with Autosport as an editor, having written for a number of outlets including RacingNews365 and GPFans, during which time he has covered grand prix and car launches as an accredited member of the media.Follow ewangale