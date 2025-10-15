Racing Bulls To Run Striking Tortoise Color Scheme At COTA

Racing Bulls has unveiled a striking 'tortoise' livery for the United States Grand Prix weekend.



Formula 1 will kick off its final quarter of the season at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, with a sprint weekend format, meaning teams and drivers get just one practice session before the competitive action begins.



To mark the US Grand Prix, Racing Bulls will run in a specially-designed alternate color scheme for the second time this season following its Miami special at the Hard Rock Stadium.



In partnership with title sponsor Cash App and multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and producer Shaboozey, a pearlescent black and amber tortoise pattern will adorn the VCARB 02 at COTA, which the team says in a release reflects its "continued ambition to bridge the worlds of motorsport, music, and American culture.

The design will be present on the team kit, Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar's race suits, and throughout the garage over the weekend.



Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer said: “Once again, we have tapped into culture in a way that’s uniquely VCARB. These special liveries have become part of our identity; moments where motorsport meets music, fashion, and creativity.

"The design we're bringing to the track this weekend is another bold expression of that spirit, and Austin is the perfect place to bring it to life.”

Shaboozey added: "I was excited to launch this card earlier this year and now seeing it come to life on an F1 car is electric. Cash App always takes it to the next level with their partnerships."



Racing Bulls won't be the only team to be running in a special livery for the US Grand Prix, as Haas will celebrate its home race with an alternate scheme.



Based out of Charlotte, North Carolina and Banbury, UK, the team will run with a Stars and Stripes-inspired look, marking the third year in a row it has changed its scheme for the Austin event.

The lines between racing and entertainment will also be blurred with the first F1 Grid Gig ahead of the grand prix on Sunday.

Announced in the build-up to the event, the concept will see artists performing on the grid while cars leave their garages to make their way onto sighting laps ahead of races and although they won't be present at every event, the first two will be held in the United States - at COTA and Las Vegas.

