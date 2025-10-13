Haas Reveals Special One-Off Livery For United States Grand Prix

The Haas Formula 1 team has revealed a striking special livery for its home race at the United States Grand Prix this weekend.

The Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, hosts the first leg of the penultimate triple-header of the season and the fourth of six sprint weekends.

And for the third time in successive seasons, Haas will bring a Stars and Stripes inspired livery to the weekend as part of its homecoming.

Haas F1 Team

Unveiling the special look with a clip posted to social media, Haas uses inspiration from Bruce Springsteen, quoting Born in the USA.

The team, which is nine points behind Sauber in the constructors' standings and sits ninth, has already run two special liveries this season.

A cherry blossom-inspired color scheme was used at the Japanese Grand Prix — the home race for team principal Ayao Komatsu — while the team celebrated its 200th grand prix at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Back-to-back scoring?

Haas arrives home off the back of a points finish at the Singapore Grand Prix through rookie Oliver Bearman, with Komatsu aiming to ensure Esteban Ocon can join the British driver in the top 10 this weekend.

"We’re very excited for the United States Grand Prix, COTA always feels like home," said Komatsu. "It’s a busy week with a lot of activities, but with the added fact that it’s a Sprint, you’re running off adrenaline the entire weekend.

"It was great to get back scoring points in Singapore with Ollie, and here in COTA we’re really looking to get both drivers into point scoring positions."

While much of the focus for teams has turned to the new regulations being introduced into F1 for the 2026 season, Haas will add an updated package to its two cars at COTA, despite the sprint format being used.

Haas F1 Team

"Since it’s a Sprint weekend, we will only have FP1 to evaluate it, so it’s even more crucial that we hit the ground running," added Komatsu. "We’re very much looking forward to the challenge.”

Teams try to avoid introducing upgrades at sprint weekends as there is only one practice session before parc ferme is enforced for data to be correlated.

Haas scored with both cars in the sprint at this event last season with former drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, while the German driver, who now drives for the Sauber team, followed up with more points in Sunday's grand prix.

