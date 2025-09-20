Carlos Sainz In Defiant Claim After Stunning Azerbaijan GP Qualifying

Carlos Sainz believes his stellar qualifying run at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix proves he does not have a weakness on Formula 1 Saturdays.

The Williams driver will line up second on the grid at the Baku City Circuit having been beaten only by Red Bull's Max Verstappen in difficult conditions in Q3.

It means Sainz will have his best starting position for the team since switching from Ferrari over the winter and provides a welcome slice of positivity after a difficult maiden year at Williams.

Sainz: "We've nailed qualifying"

Sainz was one of only three drivers along with Racing Bulls duo Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar to have set a laptime when Charles Leclerc's Ferrari was pitched into the barriers to trigger a red flag period.

When green flag running resumed, Oscar Piastri then crashed at Turn 3 to bring out more red flags and leaving the remaining eight drivers in Q3 just one flying lap attempt at the end of the session.

With rain spitting, conditions were as tricky as they had been all weekend and that was reflected in the lack of improvement from those around Sainz as he held onto his position, only to be usurped by Verstappen with the very last lap of the session.



"Honestly, we've nailed qualifying today, every time we were on the right tyre at the right time, and put together some very strong laps," Sainz explained following the session.

"Obviously, the top cars were going to put a lap together and we were going to be those four or five-tenths behind, but it was only one of them, which was Max, and for the rest, we managed to beat them, so we are P2 which is great news."



Sainz had been questioned over his qualifying performances compared to teammate Alex Albon, who had earlier crashed out in Q1. The Thai-Briton has amassed 54 more points this term than the Spaniard, with pressure being applied to Sainz given the gulf.



But he insisted: "I've been putting good laps together in qualifying, that hasn't been my weakness at all, and today, we proved the speed in this car and this team is there. I'm delivering in qualifying when it counts. The races and points are not going the way we want, and I'm not worried.

"The plan for tomorrow is to try and stick it on the podium, I'm going to give it my best to give Williams a first podium. If it is possible, great, and if it is not, we will see."