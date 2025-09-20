F1 Championship Leader Oscar Piastri Crashes Out In Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying Session that should have lasted a short one hour for F1 drivers, teams, and fans alike has nearly hit the two hour mark with a record six red flags in the session.
Most notably, during the Q3 top 10 qualifying, Oscar Piastri, the F1 World Driver Championship leader found the wall during a flying lap.
When asked about his crash, Piastri seemed calm but edged with slight disappointment,
"Too much speed in that corner. We braked a little bit late - I need to go back and look. Obviously, a disappointing end. The car was good and the pace was there. Disappointing end."Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Oscar Piastri's F1 Title Fight at Risk
With Piastri being the 7th car to crash throughout the Azerbaijan GP qualifying, he isn't alone in his woes. However, Oscar Piastri has been neck and neck with McLaren teammate Lando Norris for the F1 World Driver Championship all season.
As it stands, Piastri sits just 31 points back from Lando Norris in the F1 Standings. However, after a tumultuous Italian Grand Prix for the McLaren duo, Lando has slowly begun to close the gap to Piastri.
Piastri, however, didn't seem to be worried about the Championship when asked after his Qualifying Crash.
"We'll see where qualifying shakes out for us. I'll go back and have a look at what went wrong for us, but I'm very much happy with the car today which is a good thing. Hopefully we can claw back some progress tomorrow."Oscar Piastri, McLaren
At best, Oscar Piastri will begin the Azerbaijan Grand Prix tomorrow in 9th position. His teammate Lando Norris qualified in P7 after a lap that was bested by Max Verstappen who claimed pole.
More On The F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Preview: F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 Preview: What To Expect At The Baku City Circuit
How To Watch: How To Watch The F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Dates, Times, Schedule & More
Odds & Prediction: F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Odds And Prediction
Weather Forecast: F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Weather Forecast In Baku
Track Guide: F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Baku City Circuit Track Guide
Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.