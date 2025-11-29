F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2025: Qualifying Results And Report After Thrilling McLaren Pole Battle

Oscar Piastri again kept his Formula 1 championship hopes alive by taking a crucial pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix.

The Australian set the lap record for the second day in a row, lapping the Lusail International Circuit in a time of 1:19.387s to beat teammate and championship leader Lando Norris by 0.108s, while the third protagonist Max Verstappen was third.

Norris only has to outscore Piastri by four points in Sunday's grand prix to secure the title but, given the lack of overtaking in Saturday's sprint, the polesitter holds a vital advantage heading into the main event.

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2025: Q3 results

Piastri had been dominant on the soft tires throughout the weekend up to Q3, but Norris turned the tables with a stunning first lap of the final session. The championship leader set an initial effort of 1:19.495s, two-tenths up on Piastri's Q2 time, to lead the Australian by only 0.035s.

POLE IN THE SPRINT & POLE IN THE GP FOR OP ✨#McLaren | #QatarGP 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/GtKUauVuXm — McLaren (@McLarenF1) November 29, 2025

Charles Leclerc had spent all day fighting his Ferrari and finally lost as he spun on the exit of the high-speed Turn 15 and, though he could continue, a red flag was thrown to clear the gravel from the track. It was also a chance to retrieve plastic from the racing line that had been taken onto the track by Carlos Sainz's Williams, the sheet wrapping itself around the Spaniard's rear tire in a bizarre situation.

That saw the team noted by race direction for allowing the car to leave in an unsafe condition, with Sainz's car having to be repaired during the stoppage.

When the final runs did take place, Norris understeered at Turn 2 and had to abandon his effort, leaving the door wide open for his title rivals.

Piastri took the invitation to keep his challenge going, while Verstappen could manage only three.

George Russell did enough for fourth in the Mercedes ahead of rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli and Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar.

Sainz was the last of the drivers within a second of pole and finished ahead of compatriot Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin.

Pierre Gasly was again impressive to get the Alpine into the top 10 shootout, with Leclerc way off the pace in the Ferrari.

Position / Driver / Team Gap [s] 1. Oscar Piastri / McLaren 1:19.387 2. Lando Norris / McLaren +0.108 3. Max Verstappen / Red Bull +0.264 4. George Russell / Mercedes +0.275 5. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes +0.459 6. Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls +0.727 7. Carlos Sainz / Williams +0.900 8. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin +1.031 9. Pierre Gasly / Alpine +1.090 10. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari +1.174

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2025: Q2 results

Nico Hulkenberg agonizingly missed out on a top 10 spot by just 0.003s with his final effort of Q2. The Sauber veteran had looked on course to reach Q3, having set personal bests in each sector, only to be pipped by Hadjar.

Getty Images / Stake F1 Team

Liam Lawson and Oliver Bearman were also within a tenth of reaching the final part of the session, the Racing Bulls and Haas drivers finishing 12th and 13th fastest.

Gabriel Bortoleto was 14th in the second Sauber but will start 19th after his five-place penalty is applied for his part in the first lap melee in Las Vegas last weekend.

Alex Albon was a puzzling 15th after struggling for grip in the Williams.

Position / Driver / Team Gap to Q3 [s] 11. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber +0.003 12. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +0.083 13. Oliver Bearman / Haas +0.088 14. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber +0.184 15. Alex Albon / Williams +0.279

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2025: Q1 results

There were two big-name fallers at the first hurdle as Red Bull and Ferrari lost Yuki Tsunoda and Lewis Hamilton.

It was a disappointing step backwards for the Japanese driver after outpacing teammate Verstappen in sprint qualifying on Friday before securing fifth in the 19-lap event. A team radio message post-session revealed his shock: "What? We didn't have the pace?"

Esteban Ocon jumped to 17th on his final lap of the session, ahead of seven-time champion Hamilton, who had also dropped out in the first segment 24 hours earlier.

Hamilton's nightmare spell with the Scuderia continued with a clear lack of confidence through the medium-to-high-speed corners at Lusail, costing him time.

Lance Stroll would have been disappointed to set only the 19th fastest time, given the pace shown by Alonso in Q1, while Alpine's Franco Colapinto will be on the back row of the grid with Bortoleto.

Position / Driver / Team Gap to Q2 [s] 16. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull +0.076 17. Esteban Ocon / Haas +0.179 18. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +0.222 19. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +0.373 20. Franco Colapinto / Alpine +0.452

