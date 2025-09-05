Colton Herta Formula 2 Move Confirmed After Cadillac F1 Announcement

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Colton Herta, the 25 year old IndyCar star from the United States, would be making the leap to the Formula Racing Series in 2026.

He was announced as one of the test drivers for the Cadillac Formula 1 Team during their upcoming debut in the 2026 Formula 1 Season.

Now, Cadillac Formula 1 CEO, Dan Towriss, and the Team Principal, Graeme Lowdon, have confirmed in an interview with RACER that Colton Herta plans to race in Formula 2.

"It certainly seems like an obvious path [Formula 2] from that standpoint, in terms of just the knowledge that's needed to feel the cars, knowing the tires and the tracks. I guess at what point they come over, whether they need to come over right after karting or at a later stage." Dan Towriss, CEO of Cadillac F1 Team

Colton Herta aims for points and experience in F2

Butch Dill-Imagn Images

Herta has admittedly always dreamed about racing in Formula 1. As of the end of the 2025 IndyCar season, though, he is 6 Superlicense Points short of being eligible to race in F1 in the coming years.

However, making the switch from IndyCar Racing to Formula Racing isn't as simple as it sounds. Herta will have to race on entirely new tracks, in an entirely new type of car against many younger drivers who have been moving through the Formula Feeder Series their entire lives.

According to Towriss' sentiments, Colton competing in Formula 2 is also a sign of respect towards the other competitors in Europe. He would not simply race in Formula 1 based on relationships to the team boss through his Andretti affiliation. Colton would have to practice and 'earn it'.

“I think this also is a nod to showing respect to European open-wheel racing. I think we've seen a lot of times someone says, ‘Oh, well, you're the IndyCar champion and now you're going to move over to Formula 1.’ And it's like that entitlement approach hasn't worked in the past. Everything has to be earned and each series is different." Dan Towriss, CEO of Cadillac F1 Team

Where will Colton Herta race in Formula 2?

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Colton Herta and Cadillac Team Principal, Graeme Lowdon have not yet confirmed which team he will race under in Formula 2.

The shared sentiment of the team bosses involved has been on Colton's excitement to learn and willingness to race to gain knowledge, experience, and 'humility'.

"From the first contact that I've had with Colton, one of the things that really impressed me was he has a humble approach. The best people at everything always have that humble approach because they have a belief in their ability – and that came across really strongly – but there's no illusions as well." Graeme Lowdon, Cadillac Team Principal

Another strong emphasis has been made by several members of the Cadillac F1 organization that Colton's American nationality has been a strong attractive factor for including him in the project to begin with.

According to sentiments from Towriss, the move from IndyCar to Formula 2 represents a unique but ingenious path into Formula 1 for American Drivers.

This path for Colton Herta is all about learning and development, whether in Formula 2 once his team is announced, or on the simulator and at test tracks with the Cadillac F1 Team.