IndyCar Star Colton Herta Has Officially Launched His Career-Defining Move

Colton Herta has been the subject of scrutiny for the second half of the IndyCar Season as rumors swirled that the Andretti Driver would be joining the Formula world of racing.

Today it has officially been confirmed that Herta will be a test driver for the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, set to join the grid in 2026. Will Power, 2 time IndyCar Champion and Indianapolis 500 winner was announced as Colton's replacement at Andretti after his departure from Penske earlier this week.

Herta's Strong run in IndyCar

Colton Herta finished his seven year stint in IndyCar with 9 race wins, 16 pole positions and the highest finish of 2nd in the IndyCar Driver's Championship in 2024. Vacating his role on the Andretti IndyCar Team was shocking to many, but not unprecedented.

Herta previously ran in the McLaren F1 Test Program in 2022 and was reportedly considered for a seat on the Sauber F1 Team at this time. However Andretti's Dan Towriss and Michael Andretti's deal with the team fell through at that time.

This jump has been expected by Herta for months as rumors continue to swirl that Herta will take an even larger role in the Formula Series.

In the IndyCar Paddock in Nashville, almost every member of the media was whispering about this potential move - with Andretti and Herta both tight lipped and coy.

Colton Herta may drive in Formula 2

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Herta's relationship with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team through Andretti Global has officially been solidified in the testing role. However, without the necessary Super License points to join the Formula 1 grid, Colton will have to make up 6 points to be eligible for Formula 1 in 2027.

The rumor, yet to be confirmed, is that we will see Colton Herta on the Formula 2 grid in 2026 to make up for these remaining points and secure his eligibility for a 2027 Cadillac Seat.

"My dream has always been to race in Formula 1, and I see this move as a huge step towards that goal. For now, my focus is on giving everything I can to Cadillac F1, helping build a competitive team.” Colton Herta

The State of the Cadillac F1 Team for 2026

It has become increasingly obvious that the priority for Cadillac Formula 1 Team and stakeholders, Andretti Global, is experience.

Last week, Cadillac F1 announced both Valterri Bottas and Sergio Perez as the teams' driver lineup for the 2026 season. Adding in the seven year IndyCar Veteran, Herta, to the mix aligns with the perceived team direction.

Colton's presence will also add an important branding element to the team. An American Driver on an American Team.

"Having an American driver join an American Formula 1 team is a hugely significant moment, not only for our team, but for American motorsport as a whole. Colton represents the passion, ambition, and competitive spirit that define the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, and we are proud to have him carry the American flag with us on the world stage.” Cadillac’s Team Principal Graeme Lowdon

Colton's presence speaks to one more important layer of the Cadillac F1 Team... their intended move to Indiana as a Team Headquarters in the coming years.

This will mark a serious move in Colton Herta's career that will be a loss for IndyCar but a potential massive gain for the young driver's career.

