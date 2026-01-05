Cadillac Names Former Ferrari Back-Up As Reserve Driver For Inaugural F1 Campaign

Cadillac has revealed former Alfa Romeo-Sauber driver Zhou Guanyu as its reserve driver ahead of the team's debut season in Formula 1.



The sport's first Chinese driver joins the already announced race line-up of Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas and test driver Colton Herta, who has made the switch from IndyCar to Formula 2 with a view to taking a seat on the F1 grid in the future.

Zhou made 68 race starts between 2022 and 2024 alongside Bottas at Hinwil-based Alfa Romeo [then Sauber], where his manager was new Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon.

Cadillac F1 Team

Zhou's Ferrari link

Crucially, Zhou brings valuable experience with the new Ferrari engine, having filled a similar role with the Scuderia across the 2025 season following his axing by Sauber, completing trackside, simulator, and TPC [testing of previous cars] programmes throughout the year, which will prove vital in helping Cadillac push forward in its maiden campaign.

“I am delighted to join the Cadillac Formula 1 Team as a reserve driver ahead of its Formula 1 debut," said Zhou. "This is one of the biggest and most exciting new projects that the sport has ever seen. I have worked with both Graeme and Valtteri for many years in various capacities, so joining the team feels like rejoining family.

"Having had recent experience on track and in developing the cars off track, I know I can add huge value to the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, and I am looking forward to supporting them the best way that I can.”



Accelerating into a new era ⏩️ 2026 starts here. pic.twitter.com/UxogTSlnGP — Cadillac Formula 1 Team (@Cadillac_F1) January 1, 2026

Lowdon added: “Our process for selecting a reserve driver has been as thorough as the search for our race drivers. We wanted a candidate who had recent F1 driving experience, is prepared to work hard as part of a team and understands the challenges of developing a car throughout the season.

"Zhou fits the bill perfectly. He will be a great asset to us as we go racing in 2026 and we look forward to him being an integral part of our team.”

Cadillac will make its F1 debut at the Australian Grand Prix in March, only after three separate pre-season tests to begin the new-for-2026 regulatory era.

The American outfit will get its first taste of on-track action with its new machinery at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya at the end of January, which is a behind-closed-doors test, before revealing its inaugural color scheme during the NFL's Super Bowl commercials in February.