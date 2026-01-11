Former McLaren Driver Speaks Out On Shock Departure

Former McLaren junior driver Alex Dunne has revealed his shock departure from the Formula 1 constructors' championship-winning team was entirely his decision.

The Irishman had been a part of the McLaren driver development programme since early in 2024, and he made his debut in the Formula 2 championship last season, impressing as he carried the Papaya-liveried Rodin car to fifth in the drivers' standings.



Sitting behind new F1 world champion Lando Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri, Dunne was afforded opportunities in the title-winning machinery, turning heads with a promising outing in FP1 for the Austrian Grand Prix before making a second appearance at Monza in September.

"A goal and a plan in place"

Yet in October, an unexpected announcement came that Dunne had left the programme by way of a "mutual decision", with the McLaren livery stripped from his F2 car for the remainder of the season.



Rumors had circulated that Dunne had signed with Red Bull's junior programme only for that to be cancelled by the Austrian-based organization, with Helmut Marko supposedly sealing the deal without the hierarchy's awareness - a claim that hasn't been proven.



Speaking to balls.ie, Dunne explained: "For me, there's a goal and a plan in place and that's to be a Formula 1 driver. From the options that I knew I had, the decision we made was one that had to be made to be in F1.

"I think it's as simple as that, it was actually my decision. When my dad and I were talking about it, he wasn't 100% sure. Normally, he's the one who is 100% sure! For me, I felt like it was the right decision. I'm more than comfortable with that. I think, moving forward, we should be in an alright place."





McLaren's stacked programme

Dunne returns to the F2 grid with Rodin alongside Norwegian driver Martinius Stenshorne, who also departed McLaren's driver development programme last year.



The final two FP1 rookie runs were taken by IndyCar star Pato O'Ward in Mexico City and Abu Dhabi and he is joined in the programme by F2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli.



Ella Lloyd and Ella Stevens will both take part in the F1 Academy this term - Lloyd having impressed in her rookie season last year.



Ella Hakkinen, daughter of two-time McLaren F1 champion Mika, is another new recruit ahead of another season in Karting, while veteran F2 driver Richard Verschoor joins ahead of an LMP2 campaign in the European Le Mans Series.



Dries Van Langendonck, Matteo de Palo [F3] and Christian Costoya [UAE4 Series] complete the development roster.