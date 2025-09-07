Dramatic McLaren Team Orders: As It Happened With Team Radio

McLaren were forced to employ team orders at the end of the Italian Grand Prix as a difficult pitstop hampered Lando Norris.



Norris is in the midst of a battle for the Formula 1 drivers' championship with teammate Oscar Piastri and was ahead on the road after being forced to settle for second as Red Bull driver Max Verstappen dominated.



But fate dictated that he would fall behind after the pitstop cycle to push McLaren into an uncomfortable situation late on at Monza.



What happened to Norris?



McLaren Racing

McLaren had opted to run deeper into the race than Verstappen in order to try and luck out with a 'free' pitstop under safety car conditions, with rivals circulating slower on-track under the neutralization to allow for less time lost in the pitlane.



But when it became clear that it wouldn't transpire that way, Piastri was given priority to box despite being behind Norris as McLaren moved to ensure Charles Leclerc wouldn't undercut the Australian for the final podium position.



The mechanics set a race-best 1.9s stop to quickly turn around Piastri, but when Norris pitted a lap later, things were far less smooth.



Norris sat for an extra four seconds while he waited for the front-left wheel to be tightened and agonizingly saw his title rival fly by at pit exit.



McLaren team order as it happened



LAP 49/53



Wait! 😮



McLaren have asked Piastri to swap positions with Norris



And the Aussie lets his team mate through 😵



Norris is P2, Piastri P3 #F1 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/GG9IZg88Za — Formula 1 (@F1) September 7, 2025

Piastri was given a message by race engineer Tom Stallard to move aside and allow Norris to pass and address McLaren's error.

Stallard: "Oscar this is a bit like Hungary last year, we pitted in this order for team reasons. Please let Lando past and you are free to race."



Piastri: "I mean we said that a slow pitstop was a part of racing so I don't really see what has changed here."

After Piastri heeded instructions, Stallard then told Piastri: “You’re free to race. Clinical, clear head mate.”

But Verstappen and race engineer GianPiero Lambiase had their own view on the situation.



Lambiase: "Norris and Piastri have swapped places Max."

Verstappen: "Ha, because he had a slow stop?"

Lambiase: "It's not our business but I guess it keeps it fair between the drivers for the championship. You focus on the road ahead as well please."

What happened in Hungary last year?



McLaren Racing

Piastri was leading the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix with Norris second but faced pressure from behind to secure the one-two finish.

Norris was called in first to ensure the top two positions were confirmed but undercut Piastri with fresher tires in the process, leading to team orders to switch the positions.



There was somewhat of a standoff as Norris waited until the very end of the race to pull aside having looked like he would choose to ignore the orders.



McLaren's team culture has been underlined as a key component as to why it has found itself in the position it is in and the fact that the title fight this year has not led to vitriol between the duo.