F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix Betting Odds And Prediction
Formula 1 is back this weekend as the Dutch Grand Prix brings the summer break to an end.
But it is unlikely that there will be any major changes to the status quo with McLaren's dominance this season likely to continue, especially with upgrades expected to be limited with focus beginning to shift to 2026's new regulation set - if it hasn't already.
Lando Norris won last time out at the Hungarian Grand Prix to cut teammate Oscar Piastri's advantage in the drivers' title race to just nine points and arrives at a venue where he won by 22 seconds 12 months ago.
But while McLaren will expect to continue its fine form, Max Verstappen will be eager to give his adoring home crowd something to shout about at a weekend which is expected to bring a festival atmosphere yet again to Zandvoort.
Ferrari will be hoping that Charles Leclerc can continue his strong form having taken pole in Budapest, though Lewis Hamilton will need to build on what he did before the summer break having struggled to match his Monegasque teammate.
With all that in mind, let's check out the odds for the weekend, courtesy of DraftKings.
F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix fastest qualifier odds
Driver
Odds
Oscar Piastri
+175
Lando Norris
+175
Max Verstappen
+390
Charles Leclerc
+550
George Russell
+1200
F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix race winner odds
Driver
Odds
Oscar Piastri
+120
Lando Norris
+125
Max Verstappen
+700
Charles Leclerc
+1100
George Russell
+1700
F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix podium finish odds
Driver
Odds
Oscar Piastri
-700
Lando Norris
-700
Max Verstappen
-110
Charles Leclerc
-110
George Russell
+165
F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix fastest lap odds
Drivers
Odds
Oscar Piastri
+180
Lando Norris
+180
Max Verstappen
+550
George Russell
+1000
Lewis Hamilton
+1100
F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix prediction
It is hard to look past McLaren given the team's dominance so far this season, but trying to split hairs between the two drivers will prove far more difficult.
Qualifying at least provides Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull a chance of parity but with McLaren's advantage coming over a race stint-length, given its immense tire management and Pirelli's decision to bring a compound trio that are a step softer than 2024, then the safe bet would be to side with Piastri and Norris.
Going off what we have seen so far this season, Piastri would be the percentage call given his ability to consistently eke performance from the car weekend-to-weekend, but Norris has been gifted a chance to remain in the title fight.
A Piastri win with George Russell to round out the podium looks like the most likely outcome this weekend.
How to watch the F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix
- Dates: August 29-31, 2025
- Race start time: 9:00 a.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. Local
- TV/Stream: ESPN/ESPN+/F1TV
- Location: Zandvoort Circuit, Zandvoort, The Netherlands
