F1 2025 Italian GP Qualifying Winners And Losers

Max Verstappen brought home a pole position and another record with a lap time of 1.18.792 and speed of 164 miles per hour (264.68 km/h).

An obvious choice on our winners list, here are our other winners and losers from the 2025 Italian Grand Prix Qualifying.

Winners: McLaren Duo of Lando Norris (2nd) and Oscar Piastri (3rd)

Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters via Imagn Images

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been dominant throughout the Formula 1 season, bringing home a front and second row start yet again at Monza.

While Oscar had a smooth and 'calm' session, Lando Norris nearly missed out on making Q3 at all. He could easily be starting this race in 11th place if not for a lap that he squeezed in with under a minute left in the session.

Making slight errors is not abnormal for Lando Norris, who pushes it nearly 'beyond the limit' many times during qualifying. Luckily for Norris he was able to pull it together and after a conservative lap at the start of Q3, secure P2 for the team.

It should be noted that Lando's final lap during Qualifying broke the previously set track record by Lewis Hamilton... only to then be broken again by Max Verstappen's lap. Let's see if the duo can overtake Verstappen on the start tomorrow and reaffirm their 1-2 finishing order that fans are used to seeing.

Loser: Isack Hadjar (16th)

May 1, 2025; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; RB driver Isack Hadjar (6) walks in the paddock ahead of the F1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Hadjar's joy coming off of his maiden podium at the Dutch Grand Prix was short lived after Qualifying in Monza today.

The rookie could not pull together his laps during Q1, complaining of traffic, going wide at Lesmo 2 and suspected damage. Similarly, teammate Liam Lawson put together a very messy lap just before Hadjar running off into the gravel at Lesmo 1.

Hadjar was not thrilled in his post-qualifying interview, stating that Williams' Carlos Sainz was "playing around" on his out lap, He added that this was his "first mistake in qualifying in a while."

Hadjar and Racing Bulls will be "changing everything" on the car, including taking a new power unit before the race. He will start in the pit lane for tomorrow's Italian Grand Prix.

Winner: Gabriel Bortoleto (7th)

Peter Casey-Imagn Images

It's a shocking feeling for many Formula 1 fans seeing a Stake F1 car in Q3. However, rookie Gabriel Bortoleto did just that today, qualifying 8th.

Suffice it to say, it looks like Bortoleto has gained his footing during his rookie year, similarly to Hadjar. His Italian Grand Prix qualifying position solidifies his 4th top 10 start in 6 races. In 3 of those 6 races, he has finished in the points as well.

Not as much can be said about teammate Nico Hulkenberg, who has struggled immensely since his maiden podium at the British Grand Prix. In the last 4 races, he has only finished in front of rookie teammate Bortoleto, once.

Bortoleto qualified in 8th but will start tomorrow in 7th due to Lewis Hamilton's 5 place grid penalty.

Losers: Williams duo of Carlos Sainz (13th) and Alex Albon (14th)

David Kirouac-Imagn Images

After Friday practices that had both Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz in the top 10 with Carlos Sainz even finishing P3 in Practices 1 and 2, qualifying was nothing short of a mess for the duo.

Both Alex and Carlos complained profusely of issues with their tires during Q2. Alex even complained that he felt that he didn't have the same tire during his second run of Q2. This was after his near elimination in Q1.

In a bad day made worse, Sainz had a similar complaint that he felt as though the tires completely fell off during the second half of his lap in Q2.

It's unclear what changes were made to the setup of both Williams machines during the Saturday sessions, but including their pace falloff in Practice 3 this morning, it looks like Williams may have to make some adjustments before the Sunday race in Monza.

Winner: Fernando Alonso (9th)

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The F1TV pre-qualifying segment chat went into detail about how little was expected of the Aston Martins during Qualifying at Monza. The commentators even said "if either of the Aston Martins make it to the Top 10, it would be a fabulous day for them".

That "fabulous day" was indeed secured by Fernando Alonso, yet again. There is a reason that Fernando is considered among the best of all time in Formula 1.

The Aston Martin package during the 2025 season has consistently struggled - even in the skilled hands of Alonso. This is especially true at a track with very long straights and very few corners. Double that struggle for extremely low downforce.

Alonso qualified in 9th but will start tomorrow in 8th due to Lewis Hamilton's 5 place grid penalty.