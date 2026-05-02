F1 and CART Legend Alex Zanardi Dies Aged 59
Motorsport legend Alex Zanardi has died aged 59, his family has announced.
"It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Alessandro Zanardi, which occurred suddenly on the evening of yesterday, May 1," a statement read.
"Alex passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family. The family sincerely thanks everyone who has shown support in these hours and asks for respect for their grief and privacy at this time of mourning. Information regarding the funeral will be shared at a later date."
An Italian hero
The former Formula 1 driver, CART [IndyCar] champion, and Paralympic gold medalist had not made a public appearance since a horrific road traffic accident in June 2020. Zanardi collided with a truck while hand cycling in Italy and remained in the hospital for 18 months.
In a storied motorsport career, Zanardi competed for some of the best teams in both F1 and America's CART series during the years of the IndyCar 'split'.
In F1, the Italian raced 41 times for Jordan, Minardi, Lotus and Williams - the latter opportunity coming after his first stint in America.
That saw him become a two-time CART champion with Chip Ganassi, though his overtake on Bryan Herta at Laguna Seca entering the Corkscrew - a move affectionately known as 'The Pass' - is perhaps the most endearing memory of his time in the United States.
After a pointless season with Williams back in F1 in 1999, Zanardi returned to CART in 2001, having spent 2000 on the sidelines.
But his career would take a harrowing turn at the Lausitzring in September that year as, exiting the pits, Zanardi would spin when trying to return to the oval, being hit by Alex Tagliani who was traveling at top speed.
Zanardi's legs were amputated on impact and with a broken pelvis and severe blood loss, he was placed in an induced coma.
Having recovered, Zanardi forged a new sporting career, becoming a top-level hand cyclist, claiming two Paralympic gold medals in the H4 class at London 2012 - the first of which was perhaps poetically taken in the road time trial at British racing venue Brands Hatch.
In the Rio Paralympics four years later, Zanardi won gold in the H5 road time trial and the H2-5 mixed team relay. He also won a silver medal at both Paralympics, as well as 12 gold medals at World Championships.
His affection for motor racing never waned though and having raced for BMW in touring cars in adapted machinery after his accident, Zanardi returned to an F1 cockpit in an altered BMW Sauber in 2006.
Zanardi also competed at the 2019 Daytona 24 Hours in a BMW M8.
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Ewan is a motorsport journalist covering F1 for Grand Prix On SI. Having been educated at Silverstone, the home of the British Grand Prix, and subsequently graduating from university with a sports journalism degree, Ewan made a move into F1 in 2021. Ewan joins after a stint with Autosport as an editor, having written for a number of outlets including RacingNews365 and GPFans, during which time he has covered grand prix and car launches as an accredited member of the media.Follow ewangale