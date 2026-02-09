Aston Martin Reveals New F1 Livery as Honda Era and Adrian Newey Chapter Begin

The new Formula 1 regulation cycle is here for all teams on the grid, but for Aston Martin Formula One Team, 2026 represents something far bigger.

The Silverstone-based team has officially launched their 2026 season with the unveiling of the AMR26 livery at the Ithra, King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture in Saudi Arabia in collaboration with title partner Aramco.

The reveal marks the team's first public step into Formula 1's general reset, but additionally, their new era with Adrian Newey at the helm and Honda Power Units.

Aston Martin's AMR26

The AMR26 is more than just a fresh coat of paint for the team. It will represent their first season as a full 'works' team alongside Adrian Newey's famed design philosophy, with technical oversight by their newly appointed Chief Technical Officer, Enrico Cardile.

With chassis and power unit regulations changing simultaneously for the first time in years, Newey described the approach as 'deliberately holistic'. He focused less on a single standout concept and more on building a balanced car with 'long-term' development potential.

Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team AMR26 | Aston Martin

While a concept car wearing the new livery took center stage at the launch event, the AMR26 itself is set to appear during pre-season testing in Bahrain later this week on February 11th.

2026 season launch and a new face for Aston Martin

The launch itself isn't just limited to the team in Saudi Arabia, but in various partner events globally. Most notably, partner Glenfiddich will also hold a launch event at the Aston Martin offices in New York City later in the day.

Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team AMR26 | Aston Martin

For Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll, the launch reflects a wider, carefully sequenced strategy that has been reflected in new partners, fan programs, and their own technical reset.

"These regulations mark the biggest reset the sport has seen in a generation, and we are approaching it with clear ambition: to build a team capable of winning. Every move we make is by design – considered, deliberate and built for where we are going. With the AMR Technology Campus now complete, we have the people, facilities and long-term investment in place to compete with the very best. Today is another important milestone on that journey.” Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin

The 2026 season also arrives with Aston Martin operating from its fully completed AMR Technology Campus at Silverstone, bringing together design, engineering, and operations under one roof.

That same philosophy of intentional, long-term building has extended beyond the factory and car, shaping how Aston Martin integrates into the wider Formula 1 ecosystem. This direction has been reflected in recent moves such as the team’s CELSIUS partnership and the expansion of its ambassador group, including World Champion Jenson Button.

Fernando Alonso Abu Dhabi | Aston Martin

Even with all of these changes, on track, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll serve as a through-line of consistency as they return for their 4th consecutive season together. Jak Crawford will step up into the role of reserve driver alongside the pair.

