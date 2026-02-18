Grand Prix

F1 Bahrain Preseason Test 2: Day 1 Results

The first day of the second week of Bahrain's testing is now in the books - but who was the fastest?
Jude Short|
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 2026
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 2026 | Mercedes-Benz Media

The first week of testing around Sakhir was nothing short of drama - whether it was Aston Martin's pace struggles or the fact that all three days had a different session winner.

While the winner of last week's day two session, Charles Leclerc, set a time of 1:33.739 to come top in the morning session, it was ultimately Oscar Piastri's McLaren that won the day with a strong performance in the afternoon.

George Russell leaves it late to take fastest lap from Oscar Piastri

It was Lando Norris who topped the standings after day one of testing last week, with a time of 1:34.669, and McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri managed to get his McLaren performing nicely to kick off Week Two with a 1:34.469, exactly 0.2 seconds ahead of what Norris set the week prior.

Piastri's time stood for essentially all of the afternoon session, before a rapid lap from George Russell meant that the Australian driver's time was knocked down a rung, with Russell setting a time of 1:33.459 - which stood until the session was capped off with a mock race start.

Isack Hadjar was the morning session's notable casualty, as the young Frenchman could only manage 13 laps before a water system issue on his Red Bull led to a journey back to the pits.

He was not the only driver to have reliability problems, as Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso only managed a time of 1:36.536 over 28 laps before he too had to take to the pits - with Alonso not returning after these issues with his Aston Martin, while Hadjar's car was fixed in time for the 21-year-old to compete in the afternoon session.

Isack Hadjar stepped up to the second Red Bull seat after an impressive rookie season at Racing Bulls.
Isack Hadjar stepped up to the second Red Bull seat after an impressive rookie season at Racing Bulls. | Red Bull Content Pool

Only a single red flag was shown throughout the day, thanks to Aston Martin's Lance Stroll spinning his car less than an hour into the afternoon, while there was a safety check, standing start, and rolling start to end off the morning.

With just over thirty minutes to go in the session, Mercedes' George Russell set the fastest lap of the day, meaning he is the only driver on the grid to have topped two different days in testing alongside Day Three of Week One.

Charles Leclerc ended up behind Russell and Piastri with his morning lap, while Norris placed his McLaren fourth to continue his team's strong showing.

Charles Leclerc will be desperate for his first World Championship with Ferrari this season if the car performs well.
Charles Leclerc will be desperate for his first World Championship with Ferrari this season if the car performs well. | Scuderia Ferrari

Youngsters Antonelli and Hadjar were fifth and sixth, while Lewis Hamilton, who is the same age as Antonelli and Hadjar combined, ended up seventh.

Carlos Sainz and Franco Colapinto picked up P8 and P9, and Colapinto's fellow South American compatriot Gabriel Bortoleto was tenth in his Audi.

F1 2026 Pre-Season Testing: Bahrain Test 2, Day 1 Results

Position

Driver / Team

Gap(s)

1

George Russell / Mercedes

1:33.459

2

Oscar Piastri / McLaren

+0.010

3

Charles Leclerc / Ferrari

+0.280

4

Lando Norris / McLaren

+0.593

5

Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes

+0.699

6

Isack Hadjar / Red Bull

+0.801

7

Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari

+0.840

8

Carlos Sainz / Williams

+1.654

9

Franco Colapinto / Alpine

+1.795

10

Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi

+1.804

11

Alex Albon / Williams

+2.231

12

Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls

+2.294

13

Oliver Bearman / Haas

+2.319

14

Pierre Gasly / Alpine

+2.439

15

Lance Stroll / Aston Martin

+2.515

16

Esteban Ocon / Haas

+2.959

17

Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin

+3.077

18

Nico Hülkenberg / Audi

+3.282

19

Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls

+3.310

20

Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac

+3.339

21

Sergio Pérez / Cadillac

+4.732

The Latest F1 News

Fernando Alonso Makes Bold Aston Martin Car Claim Despite Testing Struggles In Bahrain

Key Red Bull Figure Exits on Eve of New F1 Season

F1 Agrees New Deal With Legendary Circuit — but There’s a Twist

George Russell Reveals the ‘Most Concerning Thing’ for Mercedes After Testing Confusion

Published
Jude Short
JUDE SHORT

After graduating from the University of Essex in 2024, Jude spent time as both a writer for Breaking the Lines and NBA Editor for VAVEL USA, before publishing work for GRV Media, GPFans, and startup site The Deck. Jude had a brief stint back with VAVEL in the summer of 2025, before joining Grand Prix on SI in September of that year.

Share on XFollow jayesse66
Home/News