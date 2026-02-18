F1 Bahrain Preseason Test 2: Day 1 Results
The first week of testing around Sakhir was nothing short of drama - whether it was Aston Martin's pace struggles or the fact that all three days had a different session winner.
While the winner of last week's day two session, Charles Leclerc, set a time of 1:33.739 to come top in the morning session, it was ultimately Oscar Piastri's McLaren that won the day with a strong performance in the afternoon.
George Russell leaves it late to take fastest lap from Oscar Piastri
It was Lando Norris who topped the standings after day one of testing last week, with a time of 1:34.669, and McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri managed to get his McLaren performing nicely to kick off Week Two with a 1:34.469, exactly 0.2 seconds ahead of what Norris set the week prior.
Piastri's time stood for essentially all of the afternoon session, before a rapid lap from George Russell meant that the Australian driver's time was knocked down a rung, with Russell setting a time of 1:33.459 - which stood until the session was capped off with a mock race start.
Isack Hadjar was the morning session's notable casualty, as the young Frenchman could only manage 13 laps before a water system issue on his Red Bull led to a journey back to the pits.
He was not the only driver to have reliability problems, as Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso only managed a time of 1:36.536 over 28 laps before he too had to take to the pits - with Alonso not returning after these issues with his Aston Martin, while Hadjar's car was fixed in time for the 21-year-old to compete in the afternoon session.
Only a single red flag was shown throughout the day, thanks to Aston Martin's Lance Stroll spinning his car less than an hour into the afternoon, while there was a safety check, standing start, and rolling start to end off the morning.
With just over thirty minutes to go in the session, Mercedes' George Russell set the fastest lap of the day, meaning he is the only driver on the grid to have topped two different days in testing alongside Day Three of Week One.
Charles Leclerc ended up behind Russell and Piastri with his morning lap, while Norris placed his McLaren fourth to continue his team's strong showing.
Youngsters Antonelli and Hadjar were fifth and sixth, while Lewis Hamilton, who is the same age as Antonelli and Hadjar combined, ended up seventh.
Carlos Sainz and Franco Colapinto picked up P8 and P9, and Colapinto's fellow South American compatriot Gabriel Bortoleto was tenth in his Audi.
F1 2026 Pre-Season Testing: Bahrain Test 2, Day 1 Results
Position
Driver / Team
Gap(s)
1
George Russell / Mercedes
1:33.459
2
Oscar Piastri / McLaren
+0.010
3
Charles Leclerc / Ferrari
+0.280
4
Lando Norris / McLaren
+0.593
5
Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes
+0.699
6
Isack Hadjar / Red Bull
+0.801
7
Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari
+0.840
8
Carlos Sainz / Williams
+1.654
9
Franco Colapinto / Alpine
+1.795
10
Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi
+1.804
11
Alex Albon / Williams
+2.231
12
Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls
+2.294
13
Oliver Bearman / Haas
+2.319
14
Pierre Gasly / Alpine
+2.439
15
Lance Stroll / Aston Martin
+2.515
16
Esteban Ocon / Haas
+2.959
17
Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin
+3.077
18
Nico Hülkenberg / Audi
+3.282
19
Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls
+3.310
20
Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac
+3.339
21
Sergio Pérez / Cadillac
+4.732
The Latest F1 News
Fernando Alonso Makes Bold Aston Martin Car Claim Despite Testing Struggles In Bahrain
Key Red Bull Figure Exits on Eve of New F1 Season
F1 Agrees New Deal With Legendary Circuit — but There’s a Twist
George Russell Reveals the ‘Most Concerning Thing’ for Mercedes After Testing Confusion
After graduating from the University of Essex in 2024, Jude spent time as both a writer for Breaking the Lines and NBA Editor for VAVEL USA, before publishing work for GRV Media, GPFans, and startup site The Deck. Jude had a brief stint back with VAVEL in the summer of 2025, before joining Grand Prix on SI in September of that year.Follow jayesse66