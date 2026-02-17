Fernando Alonso Makes Bold Aston Martin Car Claim Despite Testing Struggles In Bahrain

Aston Martin's pre-season preparation period has probably not gone exactly as they would have liked, but star driver Fernando Alonso thinks they will quickly catch up.

Following the shocking news from Lance Stroll that Aston Martin are four seconds behind the leading cars, three days of testing were completed by the team that delivered nothing but underwhelming results.

Both Alonso and Stroll sat dead last in terms of best lap times around Sakhir for the week, with 21st-placed Alonso almost a full second behind 20th-placed Arvid Lindblad in the Racing Bulls car.

And yet, there is some hope.

Fernando Alonso outlines Aston Martin's 'clear path of improvement'

Aston Martin's 2026 car is a real treat on the eye. | Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso, at 44, has a tenure in Formula One so long that it predates some of his F1 rivals' births.

Speaking to Sky Sports after his team's disappointing testing attempts, the Spaniard reinforced his immense faith in new team principal Adrian Newey and where the project is going as a whole.

"[Adrian Newey is providing] all the things we need [as a team]. He has the experience. He has been in better times, tougher times, and I think we have a clear path of improvement." Alonso on Newey's management

Adrian Newey became most affiliated with Red Bull in the 21st century, and formed a multiple championship-winning team alongside Christian Horner at Red Bull. | Red Bull Content Pool

Alonso is adamant that although the start of the season might be a slow one for the Silverstone-based team, such a legendary and experienced name as Newey as principal, combined with the path they are going down, will lead them to the front of the pack sooner rather than later.

"Melbourne's car is going to be very different [to the AM car seen in testing]. We have [Newey], a guy that after 30-plus years in Formula 1 has been dominating the sport... so eventually we will have the best car. It's a matter of time, but we want to have that as soon as possible.

The risks that the team has taken following a 2025 season that saw a seventh-placed finish in the World Constructors' Championship, it could eventually pay off if Aston Martin is to improve in the power department.

We are not far removed from when Alonso was fighting with the Red Bulls of Verstappen and Pérez for podiums back at the start of 2023, a season where Aston Martin finished with 280 points compared to 2025's 89.

Now approaching the other half of his 40s, Alonso's El Plan needs to work quicker than ever.

