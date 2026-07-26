F1 Confirms Malaysia's Return for First Time in Almost a Decade — But with a Twist

Formula 1 has confirmed that Malaysia's Sepang circuit will return to the calendar for the first time in almost a decade to host the Bahrain Grand Prix, as the championship bolsters its schedule amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

24 races were initially expected to be held across the 2026 campaign, but with the United States and Iran entering conflict early in the year and nearby nations being affected - including F1 hosts Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates - the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix were both canceled.



There had been a desire for Bahrain to return to the calendar in an October slot between the Azerbaijan and Singapore Grands Prix and it is understood that F1 was preparing to announce its return between the British and Belgian rounds, only for further escalations between the US and Iran to pour water over that plan.

Getty Images / Atlassian Williams F1 Team

A number of venues have put their hands up to fill gaps on the calendar, with F1 using fan-favorite Sepang's location to create a triple-header with Azerbaijan and neighboring Singapore at the end of September and the start of October, marking the Malaysian venue's first F1 race since 2017.



Renowned for being one of the toughest races on the calendar by virtue of its extreme heat and humidity, as well as the monsoons that often affected events, many will be excited by Sepang's return to the sport.

“We are delighted to confirm that Malaysia will host the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2026,” Stefano Domenicali, F1 CEO said. “Once again, the sport has demonstrated its ability to adapt, find solutions, and deliver, creating an exciting moment for everyone who follows Formula 1.

“This is fantastic news for our fans. They will continue to enjoy a full and exciting Formula 1 calendar, while also seeing the sport return to a great venue. Malaysia is an incredible country, and Sepang holds a special place in Formula 1 history. It will provide a spectacular setting for racing and an unforgettable experience for fans at the circuit and watching around the world.”

🇧🇭🤝🇲🇾 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 26, 2026

F1 still faces a headache over the late-season schedule, however, with question marks regarding Qatar - another country affected by the US-Iran conflict - and Abu Dhabi, two of the last three slated events.



It is understood Portimao, Turkey and Imola have all offered to host a race - the first two of that trio already returning to the calendar in 2027 anyway.

But the cold climate in Europe in November and December could put a halt to any plans the three venues have of hosting F1 so late in the season, albeit all three held races in October and November during the Covid-hit 2020 campaign.