F1 Circuit Praised for ‘Incredible’ Fans Earns Shocking 2027 And 2028 Return

Over the next few seasons, iconic and much-loved circuits will both join and leave the grid, with circuit contracts expiring and making way for racing at other tracks, new and old alike.

The Spanish Grand Prix is to be held at the Madring from 2026 onwards, while the Azerbaijan, Barcelona-Catalunya, and Dutch Grand Prix's futures are all in doubt as the three circuits all have contracts that finish in 2026.

One circuit is already being lined up, having been announced on December 16 as a track that will cover for the absence of the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

BREAKING: Formula 1 to return to Portugal in 2027 and 2028



BREAKING: Formula 1 to return to Portugal in 2027 and 2028

As part of a two-year agreement, the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve will be back on the F1 calendar!

Portuguese Grand Prix to make a return after six years

The Portuguese Grand Prix, at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão, will have had a six-year absence from the F1 calendar when it makes its first of two scheduled appearances in 2027, with a follow-up race booked for 2028.

Lewis Hamilton has won both of the previously contested races at Portimão, and during its brief stint in F1, was well-loved by the fans for its rollercoaster-like experience, with the downhill section into Turn 1 one of its most noticeable.

The recent news of F1's return to Portugal has been received positively, with a post on X simply saying 'PORTIMAO IS BACK' with a celebration GIF gaining over 4,000 likes.

Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the F1 Group, went into detail about the deal:

“I’m delighted to see Portimão return to the Formula 1 calendar and for the sport to continue to ignite the passion of our incredible Portuguese fanbase. The circuit delivers on-track excitement from the first corner to the chequered flag, and its energy lifts fans out of their seats.

“The interest and demand to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix is the highest that it has ever been, so I would like to thank Prime Minister, Luís Montenegro, the Minister of Economy and Territorial Cohesion of Portugal, Manuel Castro Almeida, the Secretary of State for Tourism, Commerce and Services, Pedro Machado, President of Turismo de Portugal, Carlos Abade, President of the Algarve Tourist Board, Andre Gomes and CEO and Chairman of the Algarve International Circuit, Jaime Costa, for their support in bringing F1 back to Portugal.

“I look forward to working together again to ensure that Portimão returns to the calendar in emphatic style.”

Portimão has already had an iconic moment in its short time within F1, as 2021 saw Hamilton beat Schumacher's all-time wins record and move into first place overall with 92 wins.

Lewis Hamilton / Portuguese Grand Prix 2021 | IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Previously to that, the 1980s and 1990s saw Portugal on the calendar in Estoril, with the duo of Boavista and Monsanto both hosting races in the late 1950s and early 1960s.