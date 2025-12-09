McLaren CEO Zak Brown Issues Oscar Piastri Prediction

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has insisted Oscar Piastri will be a Formula 1 world champion and that it "could be next year."



The Australian looked on course to secure a maiden drivers' championship this term, having raced into a 34-point lead over teammate Lando Norris after 14 rounds, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen 104 points down.



But Piastri would hit a difficult period, with a crash in qualifying and the race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix the lowest point during a podium-less stretch to the Qatar weekend.



Needing results to fall his way at the season-finale in Abu Dhabi, Piastri qualified behind both title rivals but made a stellar move to the outside of Norris on lap one, though he would be unable to chase down Verstappen out front.



He would have to settle for second on the day and third in the drivers' table, with Norris' championship confirmed.

Piastri and Norris elevated each other

Speaking to UK-based Radio X, Brown addressed Norris' triumph but explained how both drivers helped raise standards across the entire team, part of McLaren's continued push for a high-morale culture.

"The way I have seen him [Norris] mature, especially in the second part of the year... he started off as favorite, Oscar did an unbelievable job over the winter.

"So I think the two of them helped raise each other's game and raise the team's game, so that's a great thing. They had some challenges in the middle of the year and came back super strong."





An incredible battle until the very end.



You gave it everything all season. We’re so proud of you, Oscar 🧡🤩#McLaren | #ThisTeam pic.twitter.com/asrkjwAlu0 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) December 7, 2025

Piastri will be world champion

Verstappen's victory ensured he ended the season with eight victories - six coming in the last nine races - compared to seven apiece for the McLaren teammates.



Asked whether he was concerned that Piastri would be disappointed at missing out on the title, Brown replied: "These guys want to be world champion and he was so close. So he is disappointed in that, but I don't think he is disappointed in the season. He should be very proud. He won seven races, either of them could have won the championship.

"It is a long season, you get some good luck, some bad luck, so he should be immensely proud. "I am excited already for next season because I think Oscar is a very tough, very focused individual so he has very few areas he needs to improve upon.

"You should watch out for Oscar Piastri next year. It was only his third season and this was Lando's seventh season.

"Oscar is going to be a world champion, and it could be next year."

