F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 Results

Oscar Piastri controlled the Dutch Grand Prix from pole position to win the 2025 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

The McLaren driver extended his championship lead to 34 points over teammate Lando Norris after the Briton retired in the latter stages from second with what he said was an oil leak over team radio.

That left Max Verstappen in second behind Piastri, followed closely home by Frenchman Isack Hadjar. The Racing Bulls driver put in a stellar performance from fourth on the grid to keep up pace with those around him and secure a maiden F1 podium.

George Russell was fourth despite contact with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, the Mercedes driver finishing ahead of Alex Albon, who rose from 15th for Williams, and Oliver Bearman who had started from the pitlane.

The top 10 was rounded out by Aston Martin teammates Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda and the second Haas of Esteban Ocon.

Norris was one of three not to finish the race as both Leclerc and Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton would crash out - though the Monegasque was rather taken out by Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli.

Italian Antonelli finished inside the top 10 but fell to 16th in the final classification having been given a 10-second penalty for causing the Turn 3 collision with Leclerc and a further five-second penalty for speeding in the pitlane.

Full F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix results

Position Driver / Team 1 Oscar Piastri / McLaren 2 Max Verstappen / Red Bull 3 Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls 4 George Russell / Mercedes 5 Alex Albon / Williams 6 Oliver Bearman / Haas 7 Lance Stroll / Aston Martin 8 Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin 9 Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull 10 Esteban Ocon / Haas 11 Franco Colapinto / Alpine 12 Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls 13 Carlos Sainz / Williams 14 Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber 15 Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber 16 Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes 17 Pierre Gasly / Alpine DNF Lando Norris / McLaren DNF Charles Leclerc / Ferrari DNF Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari

The Latest F1 News

Oscar Piastri On The ‘Big Difference’ That Propelled Him Into F1 Title Contention

Ex-F1 Champion Slams 'No Chemistry' Between Lewis Hamilton And Ferrari

Bernie Ecclestone Names Ideal Lewis Hamilton Replacement For Ferrari

Lando Norris Responds To F1 Title Race "Luck" Comments