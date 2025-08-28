Oscar Piastri On The ‘Big Difference’ That Propelled Him Into F1 Title Contention

It’s no secret that Oscar Piastri has made huge strides in just his third Formula 1 season, racking up six victories and 12 podium finishes in 2025.

After 14 races, Piastri heads into the Dutch Grand Prix with a nine-point advantage over teammate Lando Norris, with 10 race weekends still to come.

Piastri reveals how he’s unlocked more performance from himself on race weekends.

Where Piastri has found 'more performance'

The Australian needs just eight more points to match his 2024 point tally of 292 points.

Aside from a costly error at his home race in Albert Park and missing the podium in Canada, Piastri has stood on the rostrum at every other Grand Prix this season.

Piastri explains that his performances on track have largely improved due to how he handles everything off-track, rather than changing his approach to racing behind the wheel.

"I kind of felt like I left last year with a lot of the tools I needed, if not all of them, but it was just that I couldn't really get them all together on the same weekend - there's kind of flashes of it through different sessions," says Piastri to The Race.

"But I think the big difference this year has been I've been able to get it together more often than not. And I think that's really where the steps come from. I certainly don't feel like I've reinvented myself or had to really change how I go about racing and driving.

"I've definitely dug very deep across a lot of areas in terms of trying to find more performance everywhere. And that's not necessarily just been on track - in terms of trying to be fitter than ever, being mentally ready for the season ahead. But then also going into the actual technical details of driving, looking at which races went well last year, which didn't, and why.

"This year all that extra work on finding those little bits, instead of needing to be perfect to beat everyone else, you can still have these little mistakes, and it's still enough."

Piastri could be on the brink of history

Though ten races remain, the 24-year-old could become the first Australian to win a Formula 1 championship since Alan Jones in 1980.

In addition, Piastri is just one win away from surpassing Daniel Ricciardo and matching his mentor Mark Webber’s tally of victories.

With Alan Jones holding 12 wins and three-time champion Jack Brabham on 14, Piastri needs seven more victories to become the most successful Australian race winner in Formula 1 history.