Kimi Antonelli’s Girlfriend Reveals Why They Broke Up and Criticizes ‘Disgusting Narratives’

It was a hectic opening chapter for Kimi Antonelli as he embarked on his debut Formula One season, with highlights and lowlights making him a name everyone was familiar with by year's end.

A seventh-placed finish in the standings and three podiums convinced a large amount of F1 fans that Antonelli was one to look out for in the future, with a strong end to the year only increasing his hype.

Ahead of his sophomore season in 2026, though, it has been revealed that his relationship with his now ex-girlfriend has ended after two years.

Eliska Babickova announces that she has ended her and Kimi Antonelli's relationship

Kimi Antonelli is the third-youngest driver ever to have started a Grand Prix. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

One of the many elements of being a sportsperson that is seldom discussed is how it can affect dynamics between family, friends, and, in some cases, romantic relationships.

Kimi Antonelli and Eliska Babickova reportedly initiated their relationship in October 2023, before Antonelli had even stepped up to Formula 2, and the same month that the youngster was crowned as champion in Italian Formula 4.

Babickova took to social media, specifically Instagram and Tiktok, to set the record straight on rumors regarding their breakup, and confirmed some details regarding the split.

"This [break-up is] quite recent because all throughout February, me and Kimi were trying to figure stuff out. We were just not really sure at what point the relationship was ourselves."

She added:

" I’ve seen so much speculation and fake narratives and news, and whatever. That’s not right. I want to set the record straight, just so everyone knows and there doesn’t need to be any more false, disgusting narratives... Yes, we did break up. I was the one to end the relationship... our values towards the end of the relationship were very different... There’s no massive drama." Part of Babickova's statement

The announcement also confirms that there was no infidelity between the two, and that it was simply down to the fact that the duo had differing opinions and morals, as well as a lack of 'alignment' on a personal level.

Babickova is a competitor in her own right, like Antonelli, having raced in karting throughout her teenage years, something her Italian ex also did before making his way into the upper echelons of motorsport.

Antonelli himself has not yet commented on the situation, as it is a busy period for the Mercedes driver as he heads to Australia for the season-opening Grand Prix.