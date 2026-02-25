Jack Doohan Received Death Threats In Turbulent Debut F1 Season

Throughout the junior formulae, Jack Doohan was a standout name in a vast pool of motorsport prospects itching to get an opportunity at the pinnacle of competitive racing.

Doohan, unlike many others around him, got his shot at Formula One, but it was short-lived. He took part in one race for Alpine in 2024 and six at the start of 2025 before being dropped for Franco Colapinto after the Miami Grand Prix.

While Doohan's comeback to F1 at some point is not out of the picture, it might be a long road back. And in a shocking recent admission, he revealed the horrific experience that we went through during his time in the series.

Jack Doohan received threats from Alpine fans

The best position Doohan ever finished in within F1 was 13th, while he retired in his final race of 2025 at the Miami Grand Prix. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As a then-22-year-old entering his first season of Formula One, Alpine was probably not the best team in 2025 for a rookie to impress with. The French squad would finish rock-bottom of the championship with the 22 points they were able to pick up, all claimed by number one driver Pierre Gasly.

Neither Doohan nor his replacement, Colapinto, was able to get into the top ten on any occasion, but the vitriol Doohan received for what some might have viewed as a slow start to the season was nothing short of shocking.

In a report from The Athletic, the young Australian driver referenced two situations in the new season of Drive To Survive, F1's Netflix show, where he was visibly impacted by the threats sent to him over social media.

"[People online are] saying they’re gonna kill me here, if I’m not out of the car.” Doohan on hate received at the Miami GP

"I was there with my f---ing girlfriend and my trainer, and I [see] three f---ing men - armed men. I had to call my police escort to come and get it under control." Doohan on another incident in Miami

Alpine released a statement firmly in support of Doohan at the time of the event, with the F1 community united against abuse for any racer in the competition, regardless of their situation.

“We encourage everyone to remember that behind the visor of these superhuman athletes there is a person. An individual with feelings, family, friends and loved ones. As a team, we cannot condone online abuse and urge all fans of this sport we love, to be kind and respectful.” Part of Alpine's statement

After being dropped by Alpine in May of 2025, Doohan is now a reserve driver for Haas, having been in the same role for Alpine once Colapinto took his seat.