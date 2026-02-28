F1 Issues Statement Over Middle East Tensions as Pirelli Testing Cancelled

Formula 1 and the FIA are monitoring the escalation in tensions in the Middle East after missile strikes across the region.

Tensions have flared after a joint military operation between the United States and Israel targeted Iran, with retaliatory strikes spilling into nearby countries.

One of those hit was Bahrain, which is set to host the fourth round of the F1 calendar in April and was the host of preseason testing just last week.

Testing cancelled and situation monitored

The state-run Bahrain News Agency confirmed that a service centre of the United States Navy's 5th fleet had been struck by a missile attack on Saturday, creating uncertainty over the round at the Bahrain International Circuit.



Grand Prix on SI understands that the FIA is monitoring the situation closely, while a statement provided to Grand Prix on SI by an F1 spokesperson said: “Our next three races are in Australia, China and Japan not in the Middle East - those races are not for a number of weeks.

“As always, we closely monitor any situation like this and work closely with relevant authorities.”

Pirelli, McLaren and Mercedes had all remained in Bahrain after preseason for a planned two-day tire test at the Bahrain International Circuit, where wet-weather running had been scheduled on an artificially wetted track.

A Pirelli statement given to Grand Prix on SI confirmed that all personnel were safe, though the test had been cancelled on safety grounds.

"The two days of development tests for wet-weather compounds scheduled for today and tomorrow at the Bahrain International Circuit have been cancelled for security reasons following the evolving international situation.

"All Pirelli personnel currently in Manama are safe in their hotels. The company is working to ensure their safety and arrange their return to Italy and the UK as soon as possible."

F1 was forced to deal with tensions in the region in 2022 when the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was run under a cloud. A missile strike on an Aramco oil depot near the Jeddah Corniche Circuit left a plume of smoke visible from the circuit during a Friday practice session, leading to serious safety concerns.

Meetings held long into the night between drivers, the FIA, F1, and local dignitaries came to the conclusion that there was no security threat to the paddock, and racing continued anyway.

F1 races in Australia, China and Japan to begin the 2026 season, giving time for those in charge to monitor the situation closely and make a call should tensions fail to de-escalate.