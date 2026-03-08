Max Verstappen Wants FIA, F1 Action as Driver Concerns Grow

Max Verstappen is hoping that Formula 1 and the FIA will take action over the negativity surrounding the championship's new regulations after the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

George Russell emerged victorious in a Mercedes 1-2 to kick off the 2026 season, only after a thrilling opening to the race with numerous battles on track for position.

That was largely dictated by the complex power unit regulations now used by F1, where electrical power is given almost 50-50 focus compared to the traditional internal combustion engine, dictating careful battery management.

And while from the outside the race was an exciting spectacle with 120 overtakes on track, driver discontent remains.

Will there be FIA Action?

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Australian GP | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Verstappen had labelled the new ruleset as "Formula E on steroids" and "anti-racing" in preseason and the four-time world champion continued his criticisms after fighting from 18th to sixth on Sunday.

“I love racing, but you can only take so much,” Verstappen told the media, as per Autosport. “I think they're willing to listen, the FIA and F1, but I just hope that there is some action because it's not that I'm the only one saying it - a lot of people are speaking the same.

“If it's drivers, fans, we just want the best for the sport. It's not that we are critical just to be critical. We are critical for a reason, we want it to be Formula 1, you know, proper Formula 1 on steroids. Today, of course, again, that was not the case.”

Verstappen has previously threatened to leave the sport should he no longer find the sport fun, and given his disillusionment with the new ruleset, there are fears that this will be the case when his Red Bull contract expires at the end of 2028.

Bit of a rough weekend, but gave it my best. Still proud of where we are as a team @redbullracing, we keep pushing 💪 pic.twitter.com/Yc5LqbE34c — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) March 8, 2026

But, pushed on the subject once more, the Dutchman instead put the onus on F1 and the FIA to find a reasonable solution to rediscover the sport's DNA.



“What they should worry about is the rules, just focus on that. “They ask questions and I give my opinion of what I would like to see and what I think is better for the sport because I do care about it, I do love racing and I want it to be better than this, right?

“So let's see what we can do. I hope that even during this year maybe we can come up with some different solutions so it becomes more enjoyable for everyone.”