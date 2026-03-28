F1 Japanese Grand Prix Starting Grid

Kimi Antonelli will start the 2026 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix with his second back-to-back pole of the season, making him the youngest driver to do so after earning pole last time out in China.

The Italian driver, yet again, took pole next to his Mercedes teammate and veteran George Russell. Even with the FIA making slight tweaks to qualifying regulations to level the playing field in terms of energy harvesting, the Mercedes duo still seems to have an 'unbeatable' pace in qualifying.

This will be the third Silver Arrows front-row lockout of the year, with the duo taking P1 and P2 in Australia, China, and now, Japan. It remains to be seen if any team can truly take it to the British outfit in 2026.

Jun 15, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli (12) during the F1 Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

The second and third rows are covered by the teams that seem to have found a semblance of pace in the new era. However, it is Ferrari who has had better luck when it comes to Grand Prix results, with McLaren not starting the race in China and the reigning World Champion, Lando Norris, taking yet another power unit earlier this weekend.

Oscar Piastri of McLaren and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari cover the second row. Meanwhile, Norris of McLaren and Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari cover off the third. Leclerc remarked that Ferrari may have taken a step back in Qualifying, saying that he goes "faster in corners and lose everything on the straight" post-qualifying.

The final spots in our top four are made up of drivers who stunned during qualifying. Pierre Gasly was locked in for all sessions starting in seventh alongside the Red Bull of Isack Hadjar, who yet again has out-qualified four-time World Champion Max Verstappen in his first races with the senior team.

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi, Australian GP 2026 | Getty Images / Audi F1 Team

Gabriel Bortoleto of Audi starts ninth with a solid weekend for Audi, even with the shock departure of their team principal, Jonathan Wheatley, earlier this week. The final slot is filled by rookie Arvid Lindblad of VCARB, who has stunned in his first races in Formula 1.

The real performance 'shocks' of the weekend lie with Max Verstappen, who starts 11th. Verstappen didn't make it into Q3, knocked out of contention by Lindblad in Q2. Similarly, Oliver Bearman of Haas showed Top 10 pace throughout the Free Practice Sessions, but didn't make it out of Q1 starting 18th.

Nov 21, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Williams driver Carlos Sainz (55) speaks after qualifying third for the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Williams of Carlos Sainz (16th) and Alex Albon (17th), Cadillacs of Sergio Perez (19th) and Valtteri Bottas (20th), and Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso (21st) and Lance Stroll (22nd), continue to seriously struggle for pace with technical, aero, and weight issues slowing these cars down throughout the weekend at Suzuka.

Strategy continues to be the conversation in Japan, with a focus on Ferrari and McLaren's pitwalls to attempt to win a race ahead of either of the currently uncontested Mercedes.