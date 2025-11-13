F1 Las Vegas Gets Fresh Set of Wheels, Partners With Global Fitness Giant

Race week in Las Vegas is always full of surprises and unique activations that bring excitement and a full schedule to all of the fans who attend. As F1 Las Vegas has continued to cement themselves as one of the world's marquee sporting events, brands are finding new ways to tap into that race-week excitement.

This year, just one week out from the start of on-track action, F1 Las Vegas has announced a partnership that... just makes sense for the sport.

Peloton will become F1 Las Vegas' Official Fitness Partner, bringing the elements of fitness that F1 drivers and teams must maintain to F1 fans over the race week.

What Peloton is Bringing to the Las Vegas Strip

Peloton's partnership with F1 Las Vegas will extend beyond the standard 'branding' of many track-specific partnerships. The Peloton crew will roll out a fully-produced cross-training series at the Awakening Theatre at the Wynn Las Vegas.

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; McLaren Team driver Oscar Piastri | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Fans will be able to work out with and meet Peloton Instructors live at the Wynn, including Alex Toussaint, Becs Gentry, and Emma Lovewell, to experience these workouts before they're released to the general Peloton user base.

When asked about the purpose of the partnership, Peloton's Chief Marketing Officer, Megan Imbres, shared the exciting connection between the racing and wellness space with the press.

"This collaboration is allowing us to bring two high-energy and passionate communities together. The dedication required to shave a millisecond off a lap time is mirrored perfectly by the endorphin rush our Members chase in every workout." Megan Imbres, CMO, Peloton

What is F1 Las Vegas getting out of this deal? Exposure to a new audience. Peloton users will be able to run, ride, and train along the entirety of the Las Vegas Street Circuit from the comfort of their own homes. The track will be recorded and added to the app for Peloton users the following week.

Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) during practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Circuit. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

President and CEO of F1 Las Vegas mirrored these sentiments, adding that the "Las Vegas Grand Prix is focused on delivering an unrivaled spectacle," which can now be enjoyed from the Peloton App to Peloton's "community of millions."

Understanding what Formula 1 drivers experience while driving down the Las Vegas Strip and working out at home is a unique and fresh take on attracting new fans to F1 and the LVGP itself.

However, if you're on the ground in F1 Las Vegas and want to take part in these classes, here is the race day schedule:

30-minute Peloton IRL @ F1 Las Vegas Ride with Alex Toussaint – Recording on Saturday November 22; Available on Peloton on Monday November 24

30-minute Peloton IRL @ F1 Las Vegas Run with Becs Gentry – Recording Saturday November 22; Available on Peloton on Monday November 24

30-minute Peloton IRL @ F1 Las Vegas Ride with Emma Lovewell – Recording on Saturday November 22; Available on Peloton on Tuesday November 25

20-minute Peloton IRL @ F1 Las Vegas Core with Emma Lovewell – Recording on Saturday November 22; Available on Peloton on Tuesday November 25