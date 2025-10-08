MGM Resorts Unveils Culture-Driven Pop-Ups And Activations For The Las Vegas GP

F1 fans who have attended the Las Vegas Grand Prix are no stranger to the racing takeover of the Las Vegas Strip. This year, MGM Resorts has upped their game, yet again, with a list of experiences that puts ‘culture’ at center stage.

Fan zones, celebrity appearances, dining experiences, fashion pop-ups, art galleries, performances, and, of course, luxury track packages make up what the MGM team is calling the MGM Zone.

Steve Zanella, MGM Resorts’ President of Operations used the word ‘unmatched’ to describe the sheer scale of events that MGM is spinning up across their Bellagio, ARIA, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and New York-New York properties with 22 unique events and experiences spanning far beyond the race weekend dates (November 20 - 22).

MGM Resorts Balances Culture, Fan Accessibility, And Luxury During The F1 Vegas Weekend

The Las Vegas Grand Prix has become synonymous with spectacle and exclusivity. Yet, MGM Resorts continues to roll out free fan zones and public activations alongside its luxury experiences.

When asked by Grand Prix on SI, Zanella said striking the perfect balance of premium, exclusive experiences with the inclusion of everyday fans in the race week atmosphere has been "all about building on what we learned during the previous two events.”

MGM continues to host their exclusive Bellagio Fountain Club over the three days of racing action, but have exponentially expanded other fan experiences.

Hosting F1 team pop ups for Mercedes, Williams, and Haas are natural choices, but the addition of dozens of new nightlife, fashion, and culinary experiences are "redefining what luxury and excitement look like during a race weekend."

Formula 1 is a cultural phenomenon, and MGM Resorts have curated a race week in Las Vegas to match.

MGM Resorts' Las Vegas Grand Prix Activations, Pop Ups And Experiences

With 22 events on the calendar, MGM Resorts have left no stone unturned for Las Vegas F1 fans this year. Grand Prix on SI has highlighted our favorite free and paid experiences for F1 fans that you cannot miss.

ARIA

Mercedes Pop-Up Show Car at the Aria, F1 Las Vegas GP 2024 | Personal Image of Author, Kaitlin Tucci

Mercedes Race Experience: The lobby at ARIA will feature the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team activation for the 2nd year, featuring race simulators, team merchandise and photo opportunities with a show car, among other unique experiences.

Bellagio

The Bellagio is the hub of culinary, fashion and art experiences at various price points for fans looking to sample food and drinks from around the globe. Even Ferrari has come to the chefs' table!

The Shoey Bar at Bellagio F1 Las Vegas | MGM Resorts International Press Release. via Kirvin Doak Communications

Shoey Bar: The fan-favorite Shoey Bar returns! Fans can choose to purchase 2 limited-edition Sparco shoe designs, 30 one-of-a-kind F1 helmets, Shoey Shot Glasses, or the Shoe-Ski. A-List celebrity bartenders are set to make appearances throughout the week. Shoey Bar will be open November 20-22 from 11 a.m. – noon for MGM Rewards members Gold+ and noon – 10 p.m. for the general public.

Cavallino at Le Cirque: Massimo Botture and Ferrari join forces from November 19-22. Since 1942, Cavallino has sat opposite the historic Ferrari factory in Maranello. They will feature prix fixe and a la carte menus for lunch and dinner.

Ferrari Boutique Pop-Up with Exclusive Merchandise at the Bellagio during the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix | MGM Resorts International Press Release. via Kirvin Doak Communications

Ferrari Boutique: Tifosi can explore exclusive items that can only be found at this pop-up at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Ferrari’s pop-up will feature special fashion items and one-of-one clothing only available during race weekend, starting October 15 and closing December 31 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



The Bellagio offers an additional 10 culinary and art experiences from Michael Mina, Moet & Chandon, José Andrés, Matt DiGiacomo, and more.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

MoneyGram Haas F1® Team Show Car and Memorabilia Display: Haas fans are closer than ever to the Haas Formula 1 car, exclusive memorabilia, and photo opportunities. What makes this year special? The activation will include a meet-and-greet with drivers Esteban Ocon, Ollie Bearman and team principal Ayao Komatsu! The pop-up will be open 24 hours a day from November 18-23.

Enchante F1 Las Vegas GP Cosmopolitan Pop Up Store Promo Image | MGM Resorts International Press Release. via Kirvin Doak Communications

Enchanté by Daniel Ricciardo: Daniel Ricciardo may be retired, but Enchanté is not. From November 14 - 22, from noon - 10 PM Enchanté will debut their partnership with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Academy Programme. You may even have a chance to meet Daniel Ricciardo!



AllSaints x Altassian Williams Racing: AllSaints and Williams are transforming their store into the backdrop for their limited-edition collection. For a special in-store celebration with simulators, reaction tests, champagne, and more... visit the store November 19 at 1 PM.

Live F1 Art with Armin Flossdorf: World renowned F1 artist Armin Flossdorf will paint large-scale works of Formula 1 drivers and cars live throughout race week. Works will be on display near the MoneyGram Haas activation in The Chelsea Tower from November 17-24.



The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will also feature curated F1-themed art and digital experiences throughout the hotel. Locals can even catch a 'Race to Taste' culinary deal!

New York-New York

Atlassian Williams Racing Fan Zone Presented by Zoox: Under the Brooklyn Bridge, from November 17-22 from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., the fan favorite Williams Fan Zone is returning. Free to explore, the fan zone will feature F1 cars, state-of-the-art simulators, interactive skill games and select appearances from drivers and the team.

As a Formula 1 fan who was born and raised in Las Vegas, I believe that MGM Resorts has displayed wonderful intentionality bringing their race weekend vision to life in 2025.

No fan archetype is left out. From locals to those seeking luxury experiences, to foodies, super-fans, and those with tighter budgets, there is an experience for every type of F1 fan.

MGM Resorts' Steve Zanella described their incorporation of 'electrifying race culture' into their guest journey as "something that can only be found in Las Vegas."

On that point, I couldn't agree more.

*For the full list of MGM Resorts Pop Ups, Events, and Activations click here.