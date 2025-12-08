Lewis Hamilton Reveals Lando Norris Advice Ahead Of Crunch F1 Title Decider

Lewis Hamilton has revealed the advice he gave to fellow Briton Lando Norris before the McLaren driver secured a maiden Formula 1 world championship.



Norris entered the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend needing only a podium finish to beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to the title.



And after qualifying second, he was able to finish third to clinch the title by two points over Verstappen to break the Dutchman's run of four championships in a row.



Hamilton reveals Norris advice

Hamilton opened up on the advice he offered Norris, saying, "Before the weekend, I just told him what he's been doing works, so don't change anything, and I guess that's what he did."

From one world champ to another 🥹 Lewis Hamilton congratulated Lando Norris on his first WDC 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Yv3HuqO4YA — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) December 7, 2025

It wasn't an easy run at Yas Marina, though, as Piastri made a stellar move around the outside at Turn 9 on the opening lap to shuffle Norris back to third.

That left him in the clutches of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who had immense pace in the first half of tire stints, although he faded as time wore on.



Norris also had a dicey moment with Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Yuki Tsunoda, who attempted to keep him behind. As the Japanese driver swept across the track with three movements, Norris took to the apron alongside the straight on the way to Turn 6 and made his way through.



The incident was investigated, and with Tsunoda penalized for his driving conduct, Norris escaped a penalty, leaving him clear to collect his podium and with it, his first F1 title.

Hamilton's pride in Norris

McLaren Racing

Norris' triumph means he is the first McLaren driver to win the drivers' title since Hamilton took his first of seven with the team in 2008, adding to the constructors' successes across the past two years.



He is the 11th British champion and the first new title-winner from the United Kingdom since Jenson Button in 2009, with Hamilton winning a further six between 2014 and 2020 in the time since.



"I'm really, really happy for him," Hamilton told Sky Sports UK immediately after the race. "Winning your first world championship is truly special. The UK continues to pump out great drivers.

"I know what the feeling is also when you're coming into this race and fighting for your first championship, it's nerve-wracking. I'm just really proud of him."

The Latest F1 News

Red Bull Advisor Helmut Marko Reportedly Expected To Retire

"Muppet" Lando Norris Given Heartwarming Praise By Ex-F1 Teammate After Title Success

Max Verstappen Hits Out At F1 Journalist Over Controversial George Russell Clash

McLaren Boss Andrea Stella Reacts To "Nerve-Wracking" Oscar Piastri Battle With Lando Norris