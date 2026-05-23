F1 Qualifying Results and Report for the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix

George Russell continued his fine Canadian Grand Prix weekend with a thrilling last-gasp pole position in qualifying at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

The Mercedes driver emerged on top in a five-way fight for top spot with a 1:12.578s effort, dethroning teammate Kimi Antonelli by just 0.068s.

Lando Norris was third in the McLaren, having threatened to cause an upset given the form this weekend so far as the top 10 put on an exhilarating high-speed show in Montreal.

F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Q1 results

The track was busy as all 22 cars took to Q1 in the hope of advancing through qualifying and it was far from straightforward for a number of drivers.

"Wow the Cadillac in the last corner!" 👀



Alonso was not too happy with Perez as the Cadillac appeared to be lining up for a lap in the path of the approaching Aston Martin 👇#F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/NKugCREAEL — Formula 1 (@F1) May 23, 2026

Aston Martin faces an extended stay at the stewards' office for unsafe releases with both cars, while Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton were pulled up for impeding early on.

When the chequered flag fell, however, it was Esteban Ocon who was the closest to escaping elimination, falling just seven-hundredths shy of Gabriel Bortoleto's best attempt.

The Haas was joined in being dumped out by Alex Albon, who couldn't extract the pace needed from his Williams and was some six-tenths slower than teammate Carlos Sainz.

Fernando Alonso was 19th for Aston Martin ahead of Cadillac's Perez, with Lance Stroll and Valtteri Bottas on the back row of the grid.

Position / Driver / Team Gap to Q2 [s] 17. Esteban Ocon / Haas +0.070 18. Alex Albon / Williams +0.076 19. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin +0.421 20. Sergio Perez / Cadillac +0.654 21. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +1.420 22. Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac +1.507

F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Q2 results

David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Nico Hulkenberg continued his custodianship of 11th in qualifying by taking that position again for Audi, this time missing out by just 0.029s to Alpine's Franco Colapinto in the race for the top 10 shootout.

The German was joined by team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto in Q2, but he couldn't break the top 10 either, separated from Hulkenberg by Liam Lawson, who himself was only 0.040s outside the cut-off.

Pierre Gasly was outqualified by Colapinto for the second time this weekend in the Alpine, the Frenchman four-tenths down on the Argentine but ahead of Williams' Carlos Sainz, who couldn't replicate his top 10 from sprint qualifying. It transpired that Gasly had picked up floor damage from a marmot strike in Q1.

Oliver Bearman endured a torrid Q2 in the Haas, locking up on two separate laps - at Turn 8 and the final chicane - en route to 16th on the grid.

Position / Driver / Team Gap to Q3 [s] 11. Nico Hulkenberg / Audi +0.029 12. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +0.040 13. Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi +0.214 14. Pierre Gasly / Alpine +0.330 15. Carlos Sainz / Williams +0.416 16. Oliver Bearman / Haas +0.559

F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Q3 results

The pecking order heading into Q3 was tough to read, given Isack Hadjar had pumped in a stellar lap to top the second segment of qualifying, with Lewis Hamilton also up there, troubling the thus-far dominant Mercedes.

David Kirouac-Imagn Images

The first flying attempts saw Norris leading Hamilton and Oscar Piastri, with Antonelli only fourth, four-tenths off the pace.

Russell abandoned his lap after clipping the wall at Turn 4, before sliding wide at Turn 6, leaving the sprint winner with an uphill task at the end of the session. When the drivers re-emerged in the final two minutes, Russell's first effort on fresh tires was good enough for third but still almost three-tenths off Norris' benchmark.

Antonelli was next to cross the line and went to the top with purple sectors in parts one and three of the lap. Norris couldn't take that spot back, nor could Piastri take the top grid position.

But it was Russell with the very last lap of the session that usurped all with a brilliant lap to secure pole.

Antonelli kept second, with Norris and Piastri third and fourth. Hamilton slid his way to fifth in the Ferrari ahead of Hadjar, who went five-tenths faster than team-mate Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

They were separated by Charles Leclerc - another hampered by marmot damage - and Arvid Lindblad, who again impressed during his rookie campaign with Racing Bulls, while Colapinto completed the top 10.

Position / Driver / Team Gap [s] 1. George Russell / Mercedes 1:12.578 2. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes +0.068 3. Lando Norris / McLaren +0.151 4. Oscar Piastri / McLaren +0.203 5. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +0.290 6. Isack Hadjar / Red Bull +0.357 7. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari +0.398 8. Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls +0.702 9. Max Verstappen / Red Bull +0.895 10. Franco Colapinto / Alpine +1.119