F1 Qualifying Results As Max Verstappen Sets Up Blockbuster Finale At The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Max Verstappen set up a blockbuster Formula 1 season finale by storming to pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion set a best time of 1:22.207s to finish two-tenths faster than title rivals Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Norris remains in position to secure the title on Sunday knowing that he needs only a podium finish, though a long 58-laps lie ahead for all three drivers.

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025: Q3

Only Verstappen, George Russell and Charles Leclerc had two new sets of soft tires for the final segment of the day and it showed for the Dutchman as he took the upper hand on the initial runs.

The Red Bull driver set 1:22.295 on his first effort - with the aid of a slipstream from Yuki Tsunoda - to go 0.327s faster than Piastri in second, who was on used tires at this stage. But when it came to the crucial final lap, Verstappen again went faster, putting himself exactly where he needs to be for Sunday's grand prix.

Norris crucially outpaced Piastri at the death to take a giant leap towards the title, though there is plenty of distance to go on Sunday before that is confirmed.

Russell was unable to join the fight after a huge slide through the final corner, finishing over four-tenths off pole in what was a far less competitive session than the two beforehand.

Leclerc somehow wrestled his Ferrari to fifth on the grid, ahead of Fernando Alonso who again shone in qualifying for Aston Martin, while Gabriel Bortoleto was impressive to give the Sauber name a fine send-off with a top 10 in the final race for the famous name in F1.

Esteban Ocon finished his season of qualifying on a high with eighth in the Haas, ahead of Isack Hadjar and Tsunoda.

Position / Driver / Team Gap [s] 1. Max Verstappen / Red Bull 1:22.207 2. Lando Norris / McLaren +0.201 3. Oscar Piastri / McLaren +0.230 4. George Russell / Mercedes +0.438 5. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari +0.523 6. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin +0.695 7. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber +0.697 8. Esteban Ocon / Haas +0.706 9. Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls +0.865 10. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull No Time

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025: Q2

In an incredible Q2 session, each of the five eliminated drivers missed out on a place in the top 10 by less than a tenth.

Oliver Bearman had looked fast throughout practice but could only rise to 11th on his final flying lap, ending up 0.007s slower than Tsunoda. The Haas driver was 0.001s faster than Carlos Sainz, the Williams joining the Briton on the sixth row of the grid.

Oliver Bearman, Haas, Abu Dhabi 2025 | Haas F1 Team

Liam Lawson was momentarily in the top 10 before being shuffled down to 13th in the second Racing Bull, just a shade faster than Kimi Antonelli.

The Mercedes rookie struggled to only 14th quickest, telling his team: "I don't understand, I have no rear again."

Slowest in the session was Lance Stroll, who was only 0.367s slower than Russell's fastest Q2 time.

Position / Driver / Team Gap to Q3 [s] 11. Oliver Bearman / Haas +0.007 12. Carlos Sainz / Williams +0.008 13. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +0.043 14. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes +0.046 15. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +0.063

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025: Q1

For the third race in a row, Lewis Hamilton found himself the wrong side of the cut line in the Ferrari.

His mechanics had repaired his car after damage sustained in a final practice crash but he was unable to deliver a reward as he missed out on Q2 by just 0.008s - a poor final sector on the last flying lap to blame.

Mixed results for us in Q1, Charles makes it through to Q2, but unfortunately we lose @LewisHamilton in P16

He was joined by Williams' Alex Albon, who was another shock omission from the second qualifying segment.

Nico Hulkenberg was 18th in his 250th race weekend, the Sauber driver faster than both Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto - the latter having had two laps deleted for track limit infringements at Turn 1.

Position / Driver / Team Gap to Q2 [s] 16. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +0.008 17. Alex Albon / Williams +0.030 18. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber +0.064 19. Pierre Gasly / Alpine +0.082 20. Franco Colapinto / Alpine +0.504

