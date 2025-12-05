McLaren Boss Zak Brown Says Team Ready For Team Orders — On One Condition

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has insisted the team could enforce team orders in Formula 1's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix if circumstances dictate.

The British squad has been insistent on its use of Papaya rules throughout the season, giving equal opportunity to Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri as they seek a maiden drivers' title.

Teamwork between both sides of the garage has led to strong harmony and morale across the team as it coasted to the constructors' championship with over a quarter of the season to spare.

But as Piastri's charge has faltered towards the end of the campaign and a disqualification for both drivers and a strategic blunder in the penultimate race of the year in Qatar, Red Bull's Max Verstappen has been able to pull himself back into contention, sitting second and 12 points behind Norris, with long-time leader Piastri four further back.

And while McLaren has sought to provide equal opportunities throughout the season, there is a chance a driver swap would need to be enforced at the Yas Marina Circuit to ensure the team completes a championship double.

"In the sense of team orders, as long as both drivers have a chance to win the world championship - which they clearly do sitting here right now - then it's business as usual, they're free to race," Brown told the media during the FIA's official press conference on Friday.

"Obviously, we'll be practical and realistic.

"If, as the weekend develops, as the race develops, it becomes clear that one has a significantly better chance than the other, then we're a team that wants to win the drivers' championship, and we will race accordingly, to do whatever we can to get that driver in front to try and win the race.

"So, you know, our team orders have been around, giving equal opportunity to win the championship. But if, as the race plays out, it becomes clear that both can't, then we're going to do what's in the best interest of the team and try and win the drivers' championship."

A team orders U-turn?

Given McLaren's stance on team orders this year, some have suggested it would be unfair to renege on its initial principles.

But Brown insisted: "I don't think it's a U-turn. We're going to start the weekend like we have the other 23, which is going in, giving both drivers equal opportunity.

"I think last year, once it became clear that Lando had the best chance to catch Max and Oscar was almost statistically out of it, we then asked Oscar to support Lando, and it ended up being Lando who supported Oscar in that particular race, and Oscar won the race.

"So, we're going to use common sense. We're not going to throw away a drivers' championship over a sixth and seventh place, a third and a fourth place, a fifth and a sixth place if one of our drivers doesn't have the opportunity.

"I think everything we do, we do with the drivers so they know what the game plan is for this weekend and kind of outside of our racing team, you're a bit damned if you do, damned if you don't and so we're going to just stay true to our racing principles.

"We want to win the constructors', which we've done, we want to win the drivers', and so we'll see how the race plays out."