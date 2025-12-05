F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025: FP2 Results And Report As Lando Norris Takes Upper Hand

Lando Norris made it two from two in Friday practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as he topped FP2.

The Formula 1 championship leader again led rival Max Verstappen, though this time by a wider margin as his 1:23.083s was almost four-tenths up on the Red Bull driver - the session leading time half a second faster than the comparative effort from 12 months ago.

Mercedes' George Russell was third quickest as nine drivers returned to their cars after rookie runs in FP1.

Norris leading from the front

In an uneventful session, all eyes were on the top three in the championship in the more representative night time conditions, with Norris and Verstappen the top two after the mid-session qualifying runs - the Dutchman cleared of impeding the McLaren driver early in the hour.

But Oscar Piastri was struggling having missed FP1, a lock-up on his best lap at the same point of the session meaning he was seven-tenths adrift of his teammate at the top of the standings.

Russell was third ahead of Haas' Oliver Bearman, who was as surprised with his pace as anyone as demonstrated by a radio message to his team: "Mate, the car is insane. I don't know how... how is it so good?"

Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto continued their strong pace on Sauber's final weekend in F1 before becoming the Audi works outfit from next season - bringing an end to a stint in the sport spanning over three decades.

Isack Hadjar was seventh for Racing Bulls ahead of Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso, the Ferrari and Aston Martin drivers hoping to improve by Saturday's running.

Kimi Antonelli was 10th in the second Mercedes having been held up by Haas' Esteban Ocon and will know he has pace in the bag.

Piastri was 11th after his troubles, with Lance Stroll back in the Aston Martin in 13th and Carlos Sainz 14th.

Lewis Hamilton was another to miss FP1 and lost time on his best lap with an error in the final sector, while Alex Albon's Williams and Ocon were the last of those within a second of Norris.

Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson both stood aside for rookies in the first hour and returned to finish 17th and 18th for Red Bull and Racing Bulls, while the two Alpines occupied the final two positions - Franco Colapinto ahead of Pierre Gasly.

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025: FP2 results

Position / Driver / Team Gap [s] 1. Lando Norris / McLaren 1:23.083 2. Max Verstappen / Red Bull +0.363 3. George Russell / Mercedes +0.379 4. Oliver Bearman / Haas +0.418 5. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber +0.467 6. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber +0.487 7. Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls +0.574 8. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari +0.575 9. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin +0.625 10. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes +0.667 11. Oscar Piastri / McLaren +0.680 12. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +0.749 13. Carlos Sainz / Williams +0.789 14. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +0.856 15. Alex Albon / Williams +0.867 16. Esteban Ocon / Haas +0.875 17. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull +1.220 18. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +1.391 19. Franco Colapinto / Alpine +1.688 20. Pierre Gasly / Alpine +1.880

