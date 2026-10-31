F1 Qualifying Results for the 2026 Mexican Grand Prix

The second race of the final triple header of the 2026 Formula 1 Season has not been without fault. Free Practice drama, penalties already set, accusations of violence in the paddock, and the end of a Formula 1 career mid-weekend have dominated the headlines.

Most notably, prior to Free Practice 3 today, it was announced that Esteban Ocon would no longer finish the weekend – or the season – with Haas. He is replaced for the rest of the weekend by longtime reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Australian GP 2026 | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Additionally, after some incorrect radio messages during Free Practice 2, Verstappen and junior team-teammate Lawson nearly collided in the stadium section. Both drivers will have a 1-place grid penalty for the Grand Prix on Sunday.

Ultimately, it may be the story of the weekend that Kimi Antonelli secures the 2026 Drivers' Championship, but it was Lewis Hamilton with pole position for the first time since 2023.

F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2026: Q1 Results

The first session of Q1 was not without drama. A few minutes into the session, Alonso was forced to stop on track due to a mechanical issue, bringing out the Red Flag. Alonso was given a warning for an unsafe exit from the track. Simultaneously, Hadjar – the driver given a warning for hitting a fan in the paddock – had his track time deleted for track limits.

Fernando Alonso Aston martin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the end, it was the usual suspects, Aston Martin and Cadillac, who lost their places in Q2. Ryo Hirakawa, having run his first-ever F1 qualifying, will also start 19th tomorrow, but only a few tenths behind his teammate, Ollie Bearman. Finally, Albon struggled through Q1, missing out just behind his teammate Carlos Sainz.

Position Driver / Team Gap [s] 17. Albon / Williams +0.109 18. Alonso / Aston Martin +0.387 19. Hirakawa / Haas +0.437 20. Stroll / Aston Martin +0.551 21. Perez / Cadillac +0.584 22. Bottas / Cadillac +1.331

F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2026: Q2 Results

Q2 was similarly active at the top of the session. Lewis Hamilton, who has looked to be a contender for pole this weekend, went off during his first flying lap. He was not able to set a lap until the final minutes of the session. Norris had the same fate.

Oscar Piastri McLaren | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

The shock of the session, though, was Piastri, who will start the race tomorrow in 13th. In general, he has had a very difficult 2026 season, not only with the McLaren not running to the standards set in 2025, but also with his own performance. This is his first time not making it to Q3 since this race in Mexico in 2024.

Piastri appeared unable to keep his tires up to temperature as the track cooled, especially through the high-speed corners. Alongside Piastri, both Audi's, Colapinto, Bearman, and Sainz fell at the final hurdle before Q3.

Position Driver / Team Gap [s] 11. Hulkenberg / Audi +0.028 12. Colapinto / Alpine +0.362 13. Piastri / McLaren +0.368 14. Bortoleto / Audi +0.402 15. Bearman / Haas +0.569 16. Sainz / Williams +8.126

F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2026: Q3 Results

Q3 was rife with lockups, especially in the late part of the lap from Red Bull. Truly, the story is who has pole position – Lewis Hamilton. This is his first Grand Prix pole since Hungary 2023 and his first ever with Ferrari. The bar has been raised for the most amount of Grand Prix pole positions to 105. The record is owned and reset by Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stunningly, neither of the Mercedes drivers, including the soon-to-be world champion, contended for pole. In the end, Antonelli has to do next to nothing to clinch the title this weekend, but he will not do so with another pole position.

Additionally, Max Verstappen was set to take pole position away from Lewis (ceremonially, as he has a one-place grid penalty), but locked up into the stadium section, forcing him to throw away his lap.

Position Driver / Team Gap [s] 1. Hamilton / Ferrari 1:16.514 2. Russell / Mercedes +0.009 3. Leclerc / Ferrari +0.119 4. Verstappen / Red Bull +0.178 5. Antonelli / Mercedes +0.193 6. Norris / McLaren +0.310 7. Hadjar / Red Bull +0.386 8. Lawson / Racing Bulls +0.515 9. Lindblad / Racing Bulls +0.603 10. Gasly / Alpine +0.639

Max Verstappen will start P5 and Lawson in P9 for the Grand Prix tomorrow due to their one-place grid penalties.

The Mexican Grand Prix will begin at 3:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM local on F1TV.